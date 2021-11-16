ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty To Owning Child Pornography

By Chris Lundy
 5 days ago
Richard Knight (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

PLUMSTED – A local man pleaded guilty to owning and uploading child pornography after “numerous referrals” from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In December of 2020, the Task Force detected that someone was uploading images of child pornography through Google Meets. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified the source as a home in New Egypt where 40-year-old Richard Knight lived.

On June 9, 2021, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Homeland Security Investigations, and Plumsted Township Police Department, executed a search warrant on Knight’s home. They seized two cell phones and they learned that he had saved “more than 1,000 images but less than 100,000 images of child pornography.” They were also able to learn that he distributed images through social media and Google Meets.

He was arrested at his place of employment in Browns Mills on June 9, 2021; he has been in the Ocean County Jail since that date.

He pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. At the time of his sentencing on January 14, 2022, the State will be recommending a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison with a two year period of parole ineligibility as to the Distribution of Child Pornography charge, as well as five years in prison as to the Possession of Child Pornography charge. The sentences would run at the same time. Knight will also be subject to the terms of Meghan’s Law, along with Parole Supervision for Life.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Shanon Chant-Berry who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Plumsted Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

