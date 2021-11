The signs sure point to this being a very busy offseason for the Red Sox. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said this week the club is looking to add players to its mix after a couple of years of departures aimed at finding financial footing as part of Bloom’s rebuild. The Sox are coming off a season in which they were within two wins of the World Series. They have money to play with and roster holes to fill.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO