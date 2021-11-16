ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR

By WAFB Staff
 5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been shot at an apartment...

Shooting on Tennessee St. sends 1 to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Nov. 21, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened on Tennessee Street near East Harrison Street around 7 p.m. The victim’s condition is unknown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Elderly bicyclist dies after getting hit by SUV near LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a crash that left an elderly man dead on Saturday, Nov. 20. BRPD reported Norimoto Murai, 77, was riding his bicycle on Stanford Avenue near the LSU Lakes when he was hit by a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon just before 11 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shooting on Toulon Drive leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2600 block Toulon Drive that left one person dead. According to officials when they arrived at the scene they found one person dead suffering from a gunshot wound. This story is developing, once new information comes in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State Police locate missing child

St. Mary Parish, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say they have found a missing child safe. Police put out an alert for the missing child around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The toddler was reported missing from her residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.
LOUISIANA STATE
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Toulon Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Toulon Drive, according to a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have confirmed Erron Joseph was taken into custody. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
8 killed in overnight crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, LSP says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people died overnight in three South Central Louisiana vehicle crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, the Louisiana State Police said. The unrelated crashes occurred Friday night near Houma in Terrebonne Parish and early Saturday morning near the community of Chackbay in Lafourche Parish and near Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gretna Police traffic stop nabs suspect in New York stabbing murder

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of stabbing his father to death in New York is in custody following a traffic stop by Gretna Police, the agency said Sunday (Nov. 21). Joseph Adams was driving a Ford F-150 in the West Bank city when he was pulled over by Gretna Police around 10 p.m. on Oct. 20, the department said. Officers Jose DeLosAngeles and Kaleab Magyar said Adams appeared extremely nervous as they spoke with him, and a registration check revealed the truck was being sought by the New York Police Department in connection with a homicide under investigation there.
GRETNA, LA
1 dead, another injured in Plaquemine shooting

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and two injured after a shooting in Plaquemine on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Deputies identified the victim as Shelby Williams, 37. They added they were called out to the corner of Barrow Street and Dennis Street for...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-10 causes crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-10 East near Prairieville caused a head-on collision on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to emergency responders. Traffic reports showed it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Emergency officials reported at least one person was injured in the crash.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Man arrested on drug charges, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges, according to police. Officials report BRPD arrested Eddie Turner, 41, after executing a search warrant in the 9400 block of Avis Ave. Nov. 17. According to a spokesman with BRPD, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GSU campus given all-clear, person of interest in custody

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - GSU’s spokesperson says a person of interest has been located and is in custody. The university has been given the all-clear. GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police are investigating reports of an armed person on campus. GSU students were told to shelter in place...
GRAMBLING, LA
Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy’s traffic stop led to a seizure of four kilograms of heroin. The deputy saw a vehicle traveling on US Highway190 commit a traffic violation near Port Allen. According to the report the traffic stop and investigation led to the...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting November 20, Baton Rouge General (BRG) invites the community to visit Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General presented by Entergy, a light display on BRG’s campus at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The large greenspace in front of the hospital is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Power outage reported at Dutchtown school campuses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power is currently down at Dutchtown Primary, Dutchtown Middle, and Dutchtown High School campuses, school officials announced Thursday morning. According to Ascension Public Schools, a normal school day is being planned with appropriate adjustments until power can be restored.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
