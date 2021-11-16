Hopkinton man charged in road rage incident involving handgun
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton man was arrested over the weekend after pointing a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-95, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police said Andrew Cipolla, 23, was driving recklessly by speeding past other drivers in the breakdown lane on I-95 South Sunday afternoon.
The person who reported it claimed Cipolla had pointed a handgun out his car window at least twice, according to police.
One of those instances, the victim told police, occurred after they both got off Exit 3 in Richmond.
Cipolla was taken into custody after pulling into the Richmond Police Department’s parking lot. Police said while searching his vehicle, officers found a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, as well as a permit to carry a concealed firearm in the states of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Police said Cipolla was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless driving.
Cipolla was arraigned and has been released on $10,000 personal recognizance.
