Hopkinton man charged in road rage incident involving handgun

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton man was arrested over the weekend after pointing a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-95, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said Andrew Cipolla, 23, was driving recklessly by speeding past other drivers in the breakdown lane on I-95 South Sunday afternoon.

The person who reported it claimed Cipolla had pointed a handgun out his car window at least twice, according to police.

One of those instances, the victim told police, occurred after they both got off Exit 3 in Richmond.

Cipolla was taken into custody after pulling into the Richmond Police Department’s parking lot. Police said while searching his vehicle, officers found a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, as well as a permit to carry a concealed firearm in the states of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Police said Cipolla was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless driving.

Cipolla was arraigned and has been released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.