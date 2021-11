Following tonight’s new episode on The CW, do you want to see the Walker season 2 episode 5 return date? What about more details on the subject of what’s next?. There are a few different things well-worth getting into here, but let’s start off by sharing the sad, but expected news: There is no episode next week. It’s Thanksgiving! We understand why every person under the sun would want more of the Jared Padalecki show sooner rather than later, but there is simply no incentive for the network to throw more on the air on a night where the ratings won’t be there. This is a show playing more of the long-game, and that is why we’re going to be waiting until Thursday, December 2.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO