T Pain is turning an embarrassing moment into a teachable moment as he posted a video of his Rolls Royce getting repo’d. In the video posted to his IG, he’s having a conversation with a tow truck driver who says he needs to take the car. T Pain explained that he had someone watchin’ his money who obviously didn’t do their job. He posted: “If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too,” he emphasized. “The good news is I’ve been here before and I know how to bounce back so f**k it. Y’all be careful out here man and watch your business like you watch your bitches. See y’all on the brighter side.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO