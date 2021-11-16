ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel Studios Didn't Let Hit-Monkey Use Surprising Netflix Character

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Hulu's animated Marvel projects being as separated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as two properties could possibly be, there were some regulations in place on what characters the animated shows could use. Earlier this year, Kevin Smith revealed he and his team on Howard the Duck couldn't use Werewolf by...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ on Hulu

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly finds out Linda Schwartz is hosting Thanksgiving and feels like her role as hostess is threatened; Pop-Pop shows up with a lady friend. The Challenge (MTV at 8) Season 37 continues. Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The Houston cast reunites with host Kevin Frazier to talk about the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeph Loeb
Person
Kevin Smith
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Harriet the Spy’ Review: Beanie Feldstein’s Voice Work Shines in Apple TV’s Flat Animated Series

In 1964 author Louise Fitzhugh introduced readers to an 11-year-old wannabe spy named Harriet M. Welch. Despite the success of the books, pop culture certainly took its time monetizing Fitzhugh’s character, with Nickelodeon only bringing Harriet to the big screen in 1996 with a more up-to-date sensibility. Now, Apple TV+ has returned to Fitzhugh’s character, and her illustrated aesthetic with their new animated series, “Harriet the Spy.” With just five episodes in its debut season, and another five set to come out next spring, writer Will McRobb’s series isn’t so much a standard television adaptation of Fitzhugh’s novel as it is...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Howard The Duck#The Hit Monkey#Charactesr
Variety

‘Eternals’ Didn’t Dazzle at the Box Office, but Marvel Shouldn’t Be Worried

Disney’s superhero adventure “Eternals” debuted to $71 million at the domestic box office, a tally that would typically be labeled a “disappointment” in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel movies rarely miss at the box office; all 26 movies have opened at No. 1 in North America and many recent installments (pre-pandemic, of course) have ultimately glided by the $1 billion mark globally with ease. Box office observers and comic book super-fans have come to expect the franchise’s entries to generate more than $100 million in their opening weekends. Anything less, by Marvel standards, tends to be classified as a misstep. In...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

4 Things Marvel’s Eternals Gets Right And 2 Things It Didn’t

The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals. Marvel's next big movie is here, and while Eternals won the box office crown as expected, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry has been getting more of a mixed reception than other films in the franchise recently. While many critics and most fans seem to love the movie, that praise is not universal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hit-Monkey Star Says the Series Is Definitely NOT for Kids

Marvel has a new animated series coming to Hulu next week, but don't let the cartoon primate or Marvel logo trick you into thinking that the series is for kids and families. Like the M.O.D.O.K. series that was released by Hulu earlier this year, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is very much for adults, filled with dark humor and very bloody violence. There's definitely a reason why this one didn't end up on Disney+.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

Marvel Studios Disney+ Day Announcements

Marvel Studios have a truckload of content coming straight to Disney+ with brand new announcements and already announced projects receiving updated logos and release windows. Rumors were already circulating regarding the potential continuation of the fan-favorite series, well it has now been officially confirmed. X-Men 97 will be an Original Animated Series on Disney+ releasing 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Inverse

Hit-Monkey review: Jason Sudeikis goes Marvel in a weaker Hulu effort

If the success of Ted Lasso has taught the world anything, it’s to not underestimate Jason Sudeikis. Sure, audiences knew and loved the actor from Saturday Night Live, but subsequent projects seemingly did nothing to turn him into a household name, from guest appearances on It’s Always Sunny on Philadelphia and The Last Man on Earth to leading roles in movies such as Horrible Bosses and Sleeping with Other People.
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’

Once upon a time, Marvel Television (which yes, is different from Marvel Studios which makes the movies) attempted to replicate the shared universe success from the MCU movies by having a series of animated shows based on various obscure Marvel characters. Such characters like Tigra & Dazzler, Howard The Duck, M.O.D.O.K., and Hit-Monkey were to have their own adult-themed animated shows that would then all team up in a crossover called “The Offenders.” Unfortunately, when Disney opted to have Marvel Studios dip their toes into television to tell MCU stories via Disney Plus, many of these shows were put on pause. Hulu did keep a few shows going. Recently there was the M.O.D.O.K. TV show that had the maniacal supervillain going through a divorce with plenty of tongue-in-cheek references. The next (and seemingly only other animated show Hulu will produce for Marvel) is Hit-Monkey.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series. Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is currently in production, but apparently not far enough along for a trailer on Disney+ Day. Regardless, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a first look at Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury on the show. And as you can see from the pic above, he’s looking a little ragged, and his signature eye patch is missing. Nick Fury returns.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy