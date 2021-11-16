Marvel Studios Didn't Let Hit-Monkey Use Surprising Netflix Character

Once upon a time, Marvel Television (which yes, is different from Marvel Studios which makes the movies) attempted to replicate the shared universe success from the MCU movies by having a series of animated shows based on various obscure Marvel characters. Such characters like Tigra & Dazzler, Howard The Duck, M.O.D.O.K., and Hit-Monkey were to have their own adult-themed animated shows that would then all team up in a crossover called “The Offenders.” Unfortunately, when Disney opted to have Marvel Studios dip their toes into television to tell MCU stories via Disney Plus, many of these shows were put on pause. Hulu did keep a few shows going. Recently there was the M.O.D.O.K. TV show that had the maniacal supervillain going through a divorce with plenty of tongue-in-cheek references. The next (and seemingly only other animated show Hulu will produce for Marvel) is Hit-Monkey.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO