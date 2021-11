Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas won’t have to look for a new place to live despite not being retained by the Mets after the 2021 season. Rojas, who was let go after two seasons in charge of the Mets, is the new third-base coach for the New York Yankees. After two seasons with the Mets, he’ll still be part of the Subway Series.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO