TV Schedule

Jennifer and Paul wanted an older home with character and curb appeal. When the home inspection report came back with only minor repairs, Paul tackled them with enthusiasm. It was not long before they began to suspect that the home inspector had missed some much bigger problems, and called in Mike...

CBS DFW

North Texas Food Bank Partnering For Thanksgiving Food Distribution At UNT Dallas

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas Food Bank is giving away thousands of meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the distributions will be split in two parts. On Friday morning, November 19, nearly 100 churches are distributing some 7,000 meals independently. Mitchell Ward, with the MWCares Foundation, is and working with The Big Good — a nonprofit focused on helping kids and families — to provide some of the food for distribution. Pastor Tommy Brown is with the Baptist Ministers Union and is helping to mobilize the faith community across the Metroplex to assist in distributing the food in North Texas. The public holiday food distribution event will take place on Nov. 20 at the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be enough food for 1500 families. Last year the Thanksgiving food distribution benefited more than 6000 families.
DALLAS, TX

