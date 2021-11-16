ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

37 Thoughtful Gifts For the Person Who Makes Life More Fun: Your Significant Other

By Shelcy Joseph
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the person who makes every day feel a little less dull, consider buying a special gift that will level up to...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Personalized gifts that every grandma is sure to love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best personalized gifts for grandma Grandmas appreciate every gift they receive from their grandchildren, whether it is a flower picked from their own yard, a painted mug from the second grade or a technological device they will likely learn to use. However, choosing a gift they […]
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

45 Thoughtful Gifts To Comfort the Person Who May Be Grieving During the Holidays

The holidays are usually a time of celebration and togetherness with family and friends. Gifts are exchanged, people host parties, and there's plenty of food to be passed around—throughout the season, there's a kind warm joy that wraps around us like a heated blanket. But for those who have lost someone special in their lives, these joyous days can often serve as a painful reminder of the person's absence. And while loved ones may want to show their support and offer sympathy gifts, communicating with a person during a time of bereavement and grief is a very delicate act that requires understanding of what the person fundamentally needs.
SOCIETY
Well+Good

The Best Gift Ideas for the People in Your Life Who Love Experiences More Than Things

Experience gifts are #1 on our holiday list this year. After all of the online shopping, is there anything else we really *need* to buy? (I mean, yes, probably—but that's not the point here.) After nearly two years of staying as close to home as possible, it’s time to get out and live again (as carefully as possible, of course). You may not be ready to book that post-lockdown vacation to New Zealand just yet (oops, you’re not allowed in, anyway) or plan a pricey, splurge-worthy bootcamp at The Ashram, but there are virtual experience gifts and in-person experience gifts for men and women that will be so much more memory-worthy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Significant Other
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the Astrology-Obsessed People in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Looking for the perfect gift for the person in your life...
SHOPPING
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

5 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Presented in partnership with Alchemy. Looking for the perfect gift that your bestie will actually love? Skip the boring gift card this year and instead give them one of these five thoughtful gifts that they’re sure to love. From comfy loungewear to relaxing bath soaks, there’s something for every friend on your list — and the best part? Everything here is under $100, so you can go ahead and get one of everything for yourself, too.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

41 Stylish Gifts for the Kids in Your Life—and Their Parents

As someone who’s been in the “baby world” for nearly two years now (if you count from the start of my pregnancy), I’m always amazed at just how much is out there. From clothing to gear to décor to feeding, there are not only endless categories but also countless subcategories for what feels like every single month of a child’s life—plus seasonality. In other words, I’ve seen a lot, and while I know I’ll probably never stop learning and discovering in this space, from what I have seen so far, I do already have some favorites.
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

This Delicate Bracelet Is The Most Thoughtful Gift To Give Your BFF

Has holiday shopping for your bestie made you long for simpler childhood days of splitting up heart-shaped “best friends” necklaces? Same. To give a gift as an adult is much more difficult considering everyone has very specific style preferences. However, it can be quite easy to buy meaningful jewelry gifts for friends — you’ll just need to keep two thoughts in mind while shopping. First, when in doubt strive for sentimentality or a personal touch — like a piece that references a fond memory the two of you share or an item in your friend’s favorite color. Second, keep in mind your BFF’s favorite metal tone because it’s a crucial component of jewelry gift-giving.
BEAUTY & FASHION
matadornetwork.com

Perfect sustainable gifts for the kids in your life

When it comes to our ever-growing collection of stuff, many of us have come to realize that, at least for the planet’s sake, less is more. Try telling that to a kid around the holidays. And, of course, there is the joy of giving. So how to square our desire for gift-giving with Earth’s plea not to produce vast more quantities of plastic toys? Look no further than these irresistible, and sustainable, gifts for the kids in your life.
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

21 Animal-Friendly Gifts For The Vegan In Your Life

Whether a person has been vegan for years or it’s a new life change, knowing that they have the support of loved ones is incredibly valuable. After all, it’s not all that easy or simple to make this kind of commitment. For most people, it goes beyond simply eating vegan and extends into the kinds of products they buy and businesses they support. Being able to give your pal a holiday gift that honors their choices is a thoughtful way to show you value and respect their identity.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Gifts to Spice up Your Love Life​

Watch: Holiday Gift Guide to Spice Up Your Love Life. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
petsplusmag.com

How Habit Chaining Can Make You More Productive Personally and at Your Pet Business

Want to get a bunch of small things done on a daily basis? Just do them, one after the other. That’s pretty much the advice of an ebook by the blogger SJ Scott, entitled Habit Stacking. The basic concept behind Scott’s (very brief) book is an old one in psychology — “habit chaining.” The idea is to pick something you have no problem motivating yourself to do — brushing your teeth is the classic example — then link to it some habit you want to acquire: flossing, say. Habit stacking is just the nuclear-powered version. Make a list of small habits that take no more than five minutes each and 30 minutes in total, Scott advises. Then you’ll need to remember, and find motivation for, only one new piece of behavior: to rattle through the checklist once a day. Before long, you’ll jump from bed to drink a glass of water, eat one of your five-a-day vegetables, answer one long-neglected email, meditate for five minutes, do 10 push-ups and read your daily bulletin from PETS+.
PETS
Greatist

13 Unique Gifts for the Green Thumb in Your Life

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. POV: It’s gifting season and you’ve got a loved one who’s plant obsessed. You already have the parents (and pet parents) in your...
GARDENING
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy