November is Picture Book Month!

By Monica C.
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2012, a group of authors and illustrators came together to promote picture books and... Picture Book Month was born!. During this time in November, we celebrate this magical format of text and pictures coming perfectly together to tell a story. It’s a deceptively simple format that requires just the...

Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Column — Picture books can expand your child’s world

Picture books are a very important part of the early literacy experiences of young children. When a parent and child read together, wonderful things happen. Reading together builds a family bond, builds vocabulary and helps in developing retelling skills. Picture books can also be something more for children. They let children see into someone else’s life, or they show a reflection of what the child experiences in his or her own daily life. Picture books allow children to view others by observing how they are alike or different. Seeing differences in others helps them understand and be more compassionate, while seeing themselves in a book can make them feel proud and understood. The following picture books are available at your local library. Please come visit and check out a good book to read to a child!
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
westsidenewsny.com

Children’s picture book about Brockport published

Author Colleen Venturino recently published Greetings from Brockport with illustrator Katarina Stevanovic. The children’s picture book follows a young family as they explore sites around the village. Local scenes shown in the book include the Lift Bridge, Erie Canal, numerous Main Street locations, the library, parks, and many others. The illustrator used photos and detailed descriptions provided by Venturino to create the illustrations.
BROCKPORT, NY
freelibrary.org

Read, Baby, Read Presents Early Literacy Ideas: Colors!

Read, Baby, Read is a Free Library initiative focused on encouraging early literacy development among infants and young toddlers under two years old. We work with 12 participating libraries across Philadelphia to reach caregivers of all ages, providing resources that support early literacy skills, language development, and purposeful play. In addition, you can find early literacy tips and resources on our Instagram page @read.baby.read!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: These picture books tell Native American stories

November is Native American Heritage month and provides an opportunity to focus on picture books written by and about Native Americans. “The First Blade of Sweetgrass: A Native American Story” by Suzanne Greenlaw and Gabriel Frey, and illustrated by Nancy Baker. Musqon is excited to be picking sweetgrass for the first time. Musqon is learning about sweetgrass from her grandmother, just like her grandmother learned from her own grandmother. Like generations before them, they will weave sweetgrass into baskets and use it in ceremonies. Musqon’s grandmother shows her how to identify sweetgrass by its unique color and how it feels when tugged on. When Musqon can’t tell sweetgrass from all the other grasses growing around it, her frustration builds. After her grandmother urges patience and tells Musqon to take her time to really see the all grasses and how they are different, Musqon finally successfully harvests her first sweetgrass. This tender story of a grandmother and grandchild is supplemented by detailed backmatter about sweetgrass and definitions of Passamaquoddy–Maliseet words used in the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 'Still Life' paints postwar picture with affection

- - - I'm not promising too much by claiming that Sarah Winman's "Still Life" is a tonic for wanderlust and a cure for loneliness. It's that rare, affectionate novel that makes one feel grateful to have been carried along. Unfurling with no more hurry than a Saturday night among old friends, the story celebrates the myriad ways love is expressed and families are formed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanwritersmuseum.org

Writers of the Month — November 2021

A monthly roundup of writers past and present that we just can’t get enough of. Welcome to our monthly blog series in which we share some of our favorite writers, past and present. In Writers of the Month we feature those writers who we always return to and no matter how many times we read them they make us feel something new. The ones who, when they announce a new book or film or television series, we go straight to the preorder page or queue it up. The writers whose Instagram stories we always watch and whose tweets we always retweet. The writers who feel almost like a real friend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wfirnews.com

November is Family Health History Month

November is Family Health History Month, a good time to take stock about what you know about family illness going back several generations – and who died before their time. A MedExpress family physician says that’s important, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China
