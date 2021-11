ALVARADO – After a winless district outing in 2020, the Cayuga Wildcats are back in the playoffs under first-year head coach Jacob Magee. Cayuga's season can be viewed as the embodiment of it's not how you start but how you finish. After going winless in the non-district portion of their schedule, the Wildcats bounced back with a three-win district-run that resulted in them clinching the third seed in District 8-2A.

