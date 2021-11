With all due respect to Smalls, you’re killing me, with your mountains and forests, national parks and public lands, famous resorts and secret hideaways, histories and prehistories, trails and dirt roads and miles of paved roads begging for attention and inviting every road cyclist to roll right down main streets and into the backroads and byways of the beehive state. They say you sport the greatest snow on earth, but before the snows take over the show each year, autumn colors dapple your Wasatch. Thanks for all your cycling venues and especially for this memorable self-supported road cycling century ride bursting with colors of the season every fall.

