Healthy young people are unlikely to need annual Covid boosters, experts and government advisers believe.Ministers have begun planning for the introduction of a yearly vaccination programme that targets Covid-19, but it remains unclear if this will extend to individuals who are not deemed clinically vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with weak immune systems.Although the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is currently reviewing evidence on whether a third dose will eventually be needed for all adults, one member told The Independent that it may be unnecessary to boost fit and healthy under-40s in the years to come.Professor...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO