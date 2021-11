In what has been a trend for him all season, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made even more NFL history in last night’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown in the win. His 84.6-percent completion rate in the game marked his second consecutive game with at least 80-percent completion – making him the first rookie to achieve that feat.

