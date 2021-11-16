Next Space Rebels, Fae Tactics, and more coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. In terms of holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list. And with Black Friday sales having already started -- and more coming in the days ahead -- Xbox deals are coming into focus. First, the bad news: As with the Switch and PlayStation 5, don't expect any price cuts on the Xbox consoles this year. The reason is simple: With sky-high demand and low inventory because of ongoing supply chain issues, there's no reason for Microsoft -- or retailers -- to offer incentives. They're selling every unit they can. That goes for the standard Xbox Series X and the Halo Collectors Edition.

