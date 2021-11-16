ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Next Space Rebels, Fae Tactics, and more coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

By Editorials
gamefreaks365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced the latest batch of games...

gamefreaks365.com

Destructoid

Dicey Dungeons is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week

Dicey Dungeons, the stylish dice-based roguelite all about fantasy warrior dice, is coming to Xbox this week. The dungeon crawler lands on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Thursday, Nov. 11, and it will also be arriving as part of Xbox Game Pass. Creator Terry Cavanagh revealed the news...
realsport101.com

Is Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With the arrival of the Skyrim Aniversary Edition, we're left with one huge question. Will it come to Xbox Game Pass along with the rest of the Bethesda back catalogue?. Ever since the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, we're seen plenty of titles joining Game Pass including the Skyrim Special Edition. The additional content available in the Anniversary Edition comes at a cost for owners of the Special Edition but what about Game Pass subscribers?
futuregamereleases.com

The Gunk Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch, Release Date Revealed

The developers of The Gunk have decided to give in-depth info about the upcoming action-adventure video game. The game is developed by Image & Form and published by Thunderful Publishing, and will be launching soon, more precisely on December 16. The reveal of the release date first appeared on the developer’s website, where it reveals the game would also be available on Xbox Game Pass since day one.
GIZORAMA

Before We Leave Touches Down In Xbox Game Pass Soon

We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming arrival of our interplanetary city builder Before We Leave on Xbox Game Pass. Before We Leave is a city builder set in a cozy corner of the universe. Players are introduced to the ‘Peeps’ – a civilization re-emerging from beneath the earth after being driven underground by a long-forgotten but devastating event. They’ll need to nurture the newly surfaced Peeps and grow a thriving community, all while remaining environmentally conscious and keeping an eye out for passing Space Whales, who certainly wouldn’t say ‘no’ to a cheeky chomp of their planet.
PCGamesN

Xbox Game Pass mods will soon be a thing, thanks to Windows app update

The Microsoft storefront has come a long way since the dark age of Games for Windows Live, but the Xbox App still has a few restrictive quirks related to file accessibility. Thankfully, it looks like Windows game folder restrictions might soon be a thing of the past, as a future update will remove the app’s file structure shackles.
purexbox.com

Four More Games Are Available Today With Xbox Game Pass (November 11)

It's Game Pass day! We've got four more additions to the service today, with the highlight arguably being the launch of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. Don't forget though, Skyrim has also received a free next-gen upgrade!. Another Game Pass bonus arrives in the form of a 10-hour...
realsport101.com

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Early access for Battlefield 2042 begins in just a day or so, but you may want to jump in without having to fork out any additional cash. Therefore, you might be wondering if Battlefield 2042 is on Xbox Game Pass. Well, we have all the answers you need. Jump To.
purexbox.com

Intergalactic Adventure Exo One Beams Onto Xbox Game Pass Next Week

If you've been watching the indie scene closely this year, you may have seen a lot of buzz surrounding a game known as Exo One. Well, it's not only been confirmed to be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 18th, but it will also be included with Xbox Game Pass on day one. Hoorah!
MacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Launches Two New Games and Previews More Games Coming Soon

It has been just over two years since the launch of Apple Arcade, and the subscription-based gaming service's catalog continues to grow. Two new games were released on Apple Arcade today, with an additional two coming soon. The latest additions to Apple Arcade include the classic arcade shooting game Galaga...
windowscentral.com

Mortal Kombat 11 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mortal Kombat 11 could be headed to Xbox Game Pass, according to a new Instagram post from the gaming subscription service. The latest in the Mortal Kombat fighting series launched in 2019, available on Xbox One consoles, with an Xbox Series X|S upgrade also available for no extra cost. Microsoft...
CNET

Xbox Black Friday 2021 deals: Series X console restocks coming soon, game bargains live now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. In terms of holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list. And with Black Friday sales having already started -- and more coming in the days ahead -- Xbox deals are coming into focus. First, the bad news: As with the Switch and PlayStation 5, don't expect any price cuts on the Xbox consoles this year. The reason is simple: With sky-high demand and low inventory because of ongoing supply chain issues, there's no reason for Microsoft -- or retailers -- to offer incentives. They're selling every unit they can. That goes for the standard Xbox Series X and the Halo Collectors Edition.
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Disney+, Garmin watches, Xbox Game Pass, and more

Another weekend, another Dealmaster. This weekend's roundup of the best tech deals we can find from around the web includes discounts from a sweeping early Black Friday sale at Best Buy, strong promotional prices on Disney+ and Xbox Game Pass, deals on activity trackers we like from Garmin and Fitbit, and "three for the price of two" sales at GameStop, Target, and Amazon.
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Was Originally A Game Rental Service

Long before it blossomed into one of the best deals in gaming that it is today, Xbox Game Pass' entire structure was focused on rentals. According to a report from GQ, Game Pass was in the works at Xbox since 2013, and its first iteration was essentially an Xbox-exclusive version of Gamefly.
keengamer.com

5 Great Sports Games on Xbox Game Pass

Who doesn’t enjoy the thrill of competition? Sure, you can compete in an FPS or a MOBA, but when it comes to rivalry, there is no better way to experience it than in a sports game. With these suggestions, you won’t have to look much further for some of the best sports experiences that suit your Xbox Game Pass needs.
