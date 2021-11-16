Pasquale the “Number Man’s” Calendar

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I was growing up, the holiday season meant two things: Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special on repeat and Trader Joe’s advent calendar. Every day in December I would carefully open a perforated flap in the cardboard box, revealing a quarter-size milk chocolate shaped like a bell or star or present. Hell if I knew what advent was (still pretty unclear, tbh), but that monthlong tease was something I looked forward to all year. As an adult my tastes have matured, which means I’ve branched out beyond milk chocolate to advent calendars featuring black licorice, loose-leaf teas, and experimental truffles. Pee-Wee remains nonnegotiable.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO