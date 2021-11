Immortals are not wasting any time in this year’s free agency window. On Monday November 15, Immortals announced the return of top laner Revenge to the 2022 roster. Some rumors hinted at the possibilty that Revenge would be one of two player to be kept from the 2021 team, and that Immortals would be looking to build around their top side of the map.

