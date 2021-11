Python’s standard library has so much cool functionality in it that some of it inevitably gets missed. I think that’s what happened to the pathlib. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean to say that pathlib is some esoteric, unknown library but neither is it the first think that most Python programmers would think of when handling paths(definitely string manipulation or os.path). So in this post let’s explore this beautiful module a bit.

