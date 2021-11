A mother in Pennsylvania is facing charges that she poisoned her young adoptive son to death in September. Mary Diehl, 62, originally told police on Labor Day that she'd simply found her adopted son, 11-year-old Najir Diehl, dead that morning at the family home in East Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania — about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh — according to the recently-filed criminal complaint. Najir Diehl was one of two children in the home, according to the Meadville Tribune; he had a disability that left him unable to move of his own volition, in addition to other health problems.

