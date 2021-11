Iowa State embraced an aggressive approach in Norman, Okla. on Saturday in its eventual 28-21 loss to Oklahoma. Iowa State went for it on seven fourth downs, converting on five throughout the contest. Iowa State also attempted multiple trick plays and had one fake punt over the course of the game. But in the end, Iowa State's comeback bid fell short when Brock Purdy was intercepted on fourth and 10 from the Oklahoma 21 yard line.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO