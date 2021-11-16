Chester County Launches Partnership to End Homelessness
Chester County Commissioners present a proclamation recognizing National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to Rob Henry, Administrator, Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. Pictured left to right: Dolores Colligan, Acting Director, Chester County Department of Community Development; Commissioner Michelle Kichline; Rob Henry; Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz; and Commissioner Josh Maxwell. (Submitted...www.mychesco.com
