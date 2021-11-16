Chester County Launches Partnership to End Homelessness

HARRISBURG, PA — U.S. Term Limits announced that former State Senators Andrew Dinniman and John Eichelberger, Jr., recently agreed to be the Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits. Dinniman, a Democrat and Eichelberger, a Republican bring a bipartisan approach to an issue that over 80% of Pennsylvanians regardless of political affiliation support – term limits for Congress. They have both seen first-hand the need for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in their role as Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs to see that Pennsylvania adopts a resolution for term limits.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO