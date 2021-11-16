ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Launches Partnership to End Homelessness

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chester County Commissioners present a proclamation recognizing National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to Rob Henry, Administrator, Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. Pictured left to right: Dolores Colligan, Acting Director, Chester County Department of Community Development; Commissioner Michelle Kichline; Rob Henry; Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz; and Commissioner Josh Maxwell. (Submitted...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Williams Announces Funding for Hillman Drive Extension Project

CHADDS FORD, PA — Rep. Craig Williams (R- Delaware/Chester) announced the recent approval of $910,536 in Commonwealth Finance Authority funds for the Hillman Drive Extension project in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. “According to the most recent PennDOT Annual Average Daily Traffic report, this is the most heavily traveled intersection...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Herrin Applauds $200K Award to Westtown Township

WESTTOWN TWP, PA — State Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, announced that Westtown Township recently received two $100,000 grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, both of which will go toward local conservation and rehabilitation efforts. The first $100,000 grant will benefit Goose Creek. Funding from the Watershed...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Otten Announces Half a Million in Trail and Transportation Grants

EAST PIKELAND TWP, PA — State Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, announced that two communities within her legislative district each recently received grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that will improve walkability and ADA access to area walkways. One grant for $395,028 was awarded to East...
SPRING CITY, PA
MyChesCo

Sappey Announces $2.5 Million in Grants for Community Projects

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey, D-Chester, announced state grant funding totaling more than $2.5 million has been awarded to support several community projects. “I’m thrilled that this funding has been approved to support outstanding local projects. These grants increase safety and traffic flow, connect communities by trail,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Society
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Chester, PA
Government
MyChesCo

Former State Senators Andrew Dinniman and John Eichelberger Tapped as Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits

HARRISBURG, PA — U.S. Term Limits announced that former State Senators Andrew Dinniman and John Eichelberger, Jr., recently agreed to be the Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits. Dinniman, a Democrat and Eichelberger, a Republican bring a bipartisan approach to an issue that over 80% of Pennsylvanians regardless of political affiliation support – term limits for Congress. They have both seen first-hand the need for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in their role as Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs to see that Pennsylvania adopts a resolution for term limits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Bethel Church Road in East Coventry Township Among Roadways Restricted in Chester, Montgomery Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Route 73 (Big Road) is among state highways restricted next week in Montgomery and Chester counties on Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
MyChesCo

Jake Corman Launches Campaign for Governor

BELLEFONTE, PA — Promising to fight to put people first and improve the lives of families, longtime Pennsylvania public servant Jake Corman recently launched his campaign to become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor from his hometown of Bellefonte with a video on his campaign website and YouTube channel. Currently president pro tempore...
BELLEFONTE, PA
MyChesCo

Southbound Broad Street (Route 611) Restricted in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Southbound Broad Street (Route 611) will be reduced to a single lane between Spring Garden Street and Vine Street in Philadelphia, on Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for waterline installation under a project to replace the five-span bridge that carries four lanes of traffic over loading docks and former railroad lines, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Votes to Pass the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) voted to pass the Build Back Better Act, moving this overwhelmingly popular bill one step closer to being signed into law. On the heels of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this complimentary bill will further help the people of Pennsylvania by cutting taxes and putting working families first.
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Commissioners
MyChesCo

U.S. 322 East Lane Closure Scheduled in Upper Chichester Township

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP, PA — Eastbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between Bethel Avenue and the Interstate 95 Interchange in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
MyChesCo

U.S. 422 Overnight Closures Begin November 29 in Lower Pottsgrove Township

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, PA — Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, November 29, through Friday, December 3, from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled for Weeknights in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound and southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter weeknight lane closures between 26th Street and Christian Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 22, for bridge deck repair under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The single lane closures will be place weeknights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, December 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Presses Small Business Administration on Natural Disaster-Related Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) questioned the Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, on efforts to help small businesses impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Ida. After historic flooding and winds devastated small businesses throughout Chester and parts of Berks counties, Houlahan heard from small business owners who were forced to close their doors permanently and dozens more on the verge of doing the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Resolves Federal Lawsuit in Win for Tipped Workers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a coalition of nine attorneys general in praising the Department of Labor’s new Tip Regulation, dismissing their lawsuit and ending the fight to overturn the Trump Administration’s harmful rule. Under the new regulation, tipped workers can only be paid the tipped minimum wage when the vast majority of their work generates tips, helping protect them from exploitation and wage theft.
LAW
MyChesCo

Oxford Fugitive Arrested in Cecil County, Maryland

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced that Jeffery Alan Walsh of Oxford was arrested in Cecil County Maryland on Thursday, November 12, 2021. Authorities state that on or about January 25, 2021, Oxford Borough Police investigated fraud along the 300 block of Market Street after Jeffery Alan Walsh, a 38-year-old male, cashed a fraudulent check. Walsh was notified by the police of the bad check and he agreed to resolve the matter. As of March 3, 2021, Walsh failed to comply with the law and a criminal warrant was issued for his arrest.
MyChesCo

Swedesford Road Lane Closure Scheduled in East Whiteland Township, Chester County

EAST WHITELAND TWP, PA — A weekday lane closure is scheduled on Swedesford Road between Church Road and Planebrook Road/Phoenixville Pike in East Whiteland Township, Chester County on Friday, November 19, through Friday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for shoulder erosion repair due to storm damage, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
MyChesCo

Christmas is Coming to Malvern for Two Extraordinary Family Friendly Events

MALVERN, PA — Christmas is in the air a little earlier this holiday season. The town of Malvern, Pennsylvania, is getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas on King event. Families and friends are welcome to spend two fun-filled days partaking in Christmas activities, including shopping, eating and holiday merriment. The events will take place on November 26th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm in Burke Park and on December 4th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm all along King Street.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy