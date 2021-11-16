Thomas Tuchel Credits Frank Lampard For 'Laying Foundations' For Champions League Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has creditted his predecessor Frank Lampard for the Blues' Champions League success last season.

Tuchel's side came out 1-0 victors against Manchester City in the final back in May.

Speaking to Chelsea's video series 'Porto Uncovered', Tuchel praised the job that Lampard did before he took over.

The German replaced Lampard back in January and form improved instantly.

Chelsea ended the season in the top four and lifted the Champions League trophy, improving on the ninth placed position that Lampard left the squad in during his time with the club.

Tuchel believed that Lampard had laid the foundations for Chelsea's Champions League win.

“Frank had an amazing record in the Champions League group stages. This laid the foundations. We had to improve the squad, we had to dive in, dig in deep.’ he said.

Tuchel proceeded to discuss the squad that he took over, that went on to win Europe's top prize.

He said: “We had a very open squad, very open minded group. We were eight points behind Liverpool and they were fourth place. We could not overthink, there was no reason why to be overconfident and to win the Champions League because we were ninth in the Premier League at this moment.”

