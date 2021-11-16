ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Went for a Monochrome Athleisure Look in Nothing but Navy with Brooks Sneakers

By Hanna McNeila
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCzmb_0cyflBAO00

Jennifer Garner brought the monochrome trend to athleisure in her nothing but navy ensemble while out and about in LA.

The “13 Going on 30” actress kept it color consistent from head to toe in her gym gear. She was photographed in a pair of dark blue leggings with a zip-up hoodie that featured a white interior and hood lining. She also wore a pair of classic Wayfarer sunglasses.

For footwear, Garner went with her go-to sneaker brand, Brooks. The road running shoes feature a navy blue mesh upper with a thick white sole, white detailing across the top and the classic Brooks logo on each side of the shoes. The 49-year-old is frequently spotted sporting other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.

Garner’s Brooks sneakers feature DNA LOFT cushioning for extra comfort without giving up durability, perfect for long runs, running errands and everything in between.

When out and about, Garner tends to favor comfort and saves the high heels for special occasions. When not rocking Brooks , her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Get the Garner look with these comfortable sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRYG1_0cyflBAO00

Buy Now: New Balance Ralaxa v2, $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YX6qV_0cyflBAO00

Buy Now: Reebok AZ II Shoes, $90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QLOr_0cyflBAO00

Buy Now: Brooks Launch 7 Road Running Shoes , $70 (from $100).

Click through this gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s jeans and sneaker style.

