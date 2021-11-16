ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trans women should not have to reduce testosterone, say new IOC guidelines

By Sean Ingle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeAGa_0cyfklUx00
The Olympic rings in front of the IOC’s headquarters in Lausanne.

Transgender women should no longer be required to reduce their testosterone levels to compete in the women’s sport category, new International Olympic Committee guidelines have suggested.

The new IOC framework, which replaces its 2015 guidelines, also concludes there should be no presumption that trans women have an automatic advantage over natal women – a controversial view that reverses the IOC’s previous position.

However the IOC says ultimately it is up to individual sports to decide their rules – and they can still impose restrictions on trans women entering the female category if needed to ensure fair and safe competition.

Such decisions, it adds, should be based on “robust and peer-reviewed science … which demonstrates a consistent, unfair and disproportionate competitive advantage and/or an unpreventable risk to the safety of the athletes.”

Previously the IOC had recommended that trans women suppress their testosterone levels to under 10 n/mol per litre for at least 12 months to compete. However earlier this year the organisation’s medical director, Richard Budgett, had admitted that policy was no longer fit for purpose.

The new 10-point document, which was prepared in consultation with more than 250 athletes and other stakeholders, will be rolled out after the Beijing Winter Games next year. The IOC’s new framework also applies to athletes with differences of sex development, such as the South African 800m runner Caster Semenya. However World Athletics has told the Guardian it has no plans to change its rules, which require athletes with a DSD to lower their testosterone to under five n/mol in order to compete in distances of between 400m and a mile.

“What we’re saying now is you don’t need to use testosterone at all,” said Budgett. “But this guidance is not an absolute rule. So we can’t say that the framework in any particular sport, such as World Athletics is actually wrong. They need to make it right for their sport and this framework gives them a process by which they can do it, thinking about inclusion and then seeing what produces disproportionate advantage.”

Joanna Harper, the visiting fellow for transgender athletic performance at Loughborough University, said that while she welcomed the IOC’s stress on inclusion, it was wrong to downplay the advantages of transgender women.

“It is important that the IOC has come out in favour of inclusion of trans and intersex athletes, but I think sections five and six of the framework are problematic,” said Harper, who is a trans woman and a competitive athlete herself. “Transgender women are on average, taller, bigger and stronger than cis women and these are advantages in many sports. It is also unreasonable to ask the sports federations to have robust and peer reviewed research before placing restrictions on trans athletes in elite sport. Such research will take years if not decades.”

The IOC is also likely to face criticism from women’s campaign groups, who had hoped it would follow the lead of the five UK sports councils. In September those councils said there was no magic solution which balances the inclusion of trans women in female sport while guaranteeing competitive fairness and safety – and, for the first time, told sports across Britain that they will have to choose which to prioritise.

Comments / 325

Vic Stephens
5d ago

No they should compete with other gay men in drag, they are not women by any means. And just because you want them to be does not make it so.

Reply(3)
80
JaysAlwaysRight
5d ago

so basically a man can put on a wig and compete as a woman? easy way to get a gold. sorry ladies womans sports are ruined.

Reply(34)
143
Fuck reparations
5d ago

No such thing as transgender!!! No matter what you think or feel born males will ALWAYS be male and born females will ALWAYS be female!!! You can't change DNA/Gender!! No matter what you cut off or try to get glued on! No matter what drugs you take or how much you cry lie and FAKE!!! Will always just be a crossdressing lier with mental health issues!!!

Reply(4)
57
Related
Washington Post

IOC no longer will determine transgender athlete eligibility by testosterone levels

The International Olympic Committee is moving away from a focus on individual testosterone levels in transgender and intersex athletes as a way of determining those athletes’ eligibility for competition. In new guidelines for inclusion on the basis of gender identity, the IOC is encouraging policies that require evidence that transgender...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caster Semenya
seattlepi.com

IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New International Olympic Committee guidelines to sports bodies on transgender participation have been hailed as groundbreaking for reversing assumptions that trans women enjoy automatic advantages in female sports. But several experts say the framework of 10 principles, released by the IOC this week, likely can...
SOCIETY
nonpareilonline.com

Trans athletes should not be deemed to have ‘unfair competitive advantage’ just for being transgender: IOC

Transgender women athletes shouldn’t be seen as having an unfair advantage, according to new guidelines released this week by the International Olympic Committee. The new guidance, entitled “IOC Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations,” updates the IOC’s 2015 guidelines, which used testosterone levels to determine who was eligible to compete in women’s sports.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Ioc#Testosterone#Transgender Women#World Athletics#Dsd
Reuters

UK calls for action on racial bias in medical devices

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain called on Sunday for international action on the issue of medical devices such as oximeters that work better on people with lighter skin, saying the disparities may have cost lives of ethnic minority patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Revealed: How Lord Salisbury hid rape by his British consul in Benin

Britain has long faced calls to return the Benin bronzes, looted by its soldiers in 1897 from the kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, a former British colony. Now that pressure is set to intensify following the discovery of damning evidence that the then prime minister covered up a rape and other atrocities committed by one of his own officials in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy