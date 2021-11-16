ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas Co provides safe holiday tips, update on COVID-19

By KMTV Staff
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 209 additional cases of COVID-19 in the area and no new deaths. The department also provided some safe holiday recommendations.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now 90,402 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Deaths related to the virus remain at 846.

Other COVID data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon:

    • Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 198 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.
    • There were 198 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 60 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.
    • Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

With the holidays approaching, the department provided the following tips:

  • Please wear a mask when shopping or in other public indoor settings and when serving food.
  • Wash your hands before eating or serving food.
  • Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors, so consider that option if the weather permits.
  • Communicate - Let your guests know about your COVID-19 ground rules in advance.
  • Get vaccinated. DCHD recommends children and adults aged 5 and up should get a COVID19 vaccine.

It also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

Other clinics:

