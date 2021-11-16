Dionne Warwick Jumps Into Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Discourse With Funny Tweets

The new iteration of the song adds verses, narrative heft, and plenty of details that further cement it’s about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor Swift is one of the last remaining monocultural figures left, so it’s no surprise that a re-recording of one of her most beloved bodies of work would stop the music world in its tracks. The centerpiece of latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is the new 10-minute iteration of “All Too Well,” the long-awaited extended version of the fan-favorite breakup anthem that’s accompanied by a Swift-directed short film coming out Friday evening.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO