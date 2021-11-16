ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dionne Warwick Jumps Into Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Discourse With Funny Tweets

By Alexandra Schonfeld
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it," Warwick tweeted about Swift's supposed "Easter...

Taylor Swift
Jake Gyllenhaal
Sadie Sink
Dionne Warwick
Seth Meyers
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

