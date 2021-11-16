ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PRX—Ten Years After

APS Physics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysical Review X celebrates its 10th anniversary by highlighting seminal articles published since the journal’s launch. Ten years ago, the American Physical Society (which publishes Physics) launched Physical Review X (PRX) as a highly selective, multidisciplinary, open-access journal. To celebrate this “tin” anniversary, Physics asked experts from around the world to...

physics.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Three-In-One X-Ray Imaging

Researchers have developed a technique for simultaneously monitoring the attenuation, phase shift, and dark-field scattering of an x-ray beam as it passes through a melting metal powder. X-ray imaging is a powerful tool for monitoring the behavior of materials. For example, in 3D metal printing, scientists can use the technique...
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Quantum Correlations Generate an Optical Lattice

Measuring one photon’s polarization dictates the spatial structure of its entangled partner. Beams of light with phase-structured wave fronts provide a robust, high-dimensional medium for metrology and communication applications (see Synopsis: Twisting Light Beams on Demand). Optical lattices formed from single-photon versions of those structured beams have attracted attention as a tool for quantum-memory devices. However, such lattices have so far only been generated using classical light. Now, taking the phenomenon to the quantum regime, Andrew Cameron and his colleagues at the University of Waterloo, Canada, demonstrate a protocol for creating optical lattices from entangled photon pairs [1].
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Shock Waves from Ions Damage DNA

Simulations show that the mechanical force of shock waves propagating through cells may be a key component of ion radiation damage to DNA. When astronauts go to space, ions bombard their tissues, creating free electrons and free radicals that can damage DNA. Experiments have hinted that shock waves generated when ions impact cells may also contribute to DNA damage. Now, Andrey Solov’yov of the MBN Research Center, Germany, and colleagues have developed a detailed theoretical description of how ion-induced shock waves impact and interact with DNA and have shown that it is likely a key component of DNA damage [1].
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weyl
Person
Fermi
APS Physics

Distinguishing Noise Sources with Information Theory

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA. Mutual information provides a promising method for disentangling intrinsic from extrinsic sources of noise in biological systems. From neurons firing in the brain to chromosomes moving in a nucleus, biology is full of systems that can be modeled as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Kyoto University#Quantum Physics#Quantum Materials#University Of Lausanne#Prx#Journal
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Smithonian

An Archaeological Dig Reignites the Debate Over the Old Testament’s Historical Accuracy

If you stand on one of the outcroppings of the Timna valley, the most salient fact of the place is emptiness. Here in the heat-blasted flatlands of the Arava Desert, off a lonely road in southern Israel, it seems there’s nothing but stark cliffs and rock formations all the way to the jagged red wall of the Edomite Mountains across the Jordanian border. And yet the longer you spend in the Timna barrens, the more human fingerprints you begin to see. Scratches on a cliff face turn out to be, on closer investigation, 3,200-year-old hieroglyphics. On a boulder are the outlines of ghostly chariots. A tunnel vanishes into a hillside, the walls marked with the energetic strikes of bronze chisels. There were once people here, and they were looking for something. Traces of the treasure can still be seen beneath your feet, in the greenish hue of pebbles or the emerald streak across the side of a cave.
RELIGION
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Coronavirus Outbreak in White-Tailed Deer May Alter the Trajectory of Pandemic

SARS-CoV-2 spreads rapidly in white-tailed deer, according to scientists, and the virus is ubiquitous in this deer population across the United States. Researchers believe the findings are alarming and might have far-reaching repercussions for the coronavirus pandemic's long-term trajectory. COVID Outbreak. Since the initial appearance of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy