TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Night House’ on VOD, an Eerie Psychological Horror Story Starring an Inspired Rebecca Hall

By John Serba
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth goes to work the next day and gets the type of looks from co-workers that tell us she’s coming back too soon. She’s a teacher, the school year is over, she has grades to input. Her friend Claire (Sarah Goldberg) would’ve done it for her, but Beth says she needs...

decider.com

Comments / 1

Decider

‘Princess Switch 3’ Ending Explained: Do Fiona and Peter End up Together?

Netflix’s most prestigious franchise continues with The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star! You read that correctly: prestigious. This series is building a dense mythology with a stacked cast of characters who nimbly jump from genre to genre. If that’s not prestigious, I don’t know what is!. Yep! Was there...
TV SERIES
anothermag.com

Rebecca Hall on Race, Authenticity and her Captivating New Drama, Passing

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut has been over a decade in the making. Passing, a sublime adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, sensitively explores the intricate layers of racial identity and the ways in which it can, at times, be moulded and manipulated – a topic very close to home for Hall. “I read the book 13 years ago and I immediately opened my laptop and started writing an adaptation because I was very, very moved by it,” she tells AnOther. Born to biracial American opera singer Maria Ewing and English theatre director Peter Hall, the story brought light to an unspoken truth within Hall’s own family: her paternal grandfather was a light-skinned Black man who lived his life passing as white. “[The book] gave me an awful lot personally, because I was aware at the time that there were perhaps some hidden mysteries around the racial identity of my mother and her father, but I didn’t have any language for it.”
MOVIES
WBUR

For writer-director Rebecca Hall, 'Passing' was a deeply personal project

The new film “Passing” looks at an age-old issue in the Black community: lighter-skinned Black people “passing” in society as white. Tessa Thompson plays Irene, or “Reeni,” who identifies as Black and lives in Harlem in the 1920s. Reeni runs into an old friend named Claire at a restaurant but doesn’t recognize her at first. Clare, who is played by Ruth Negga, is pretending to be white yet dearly wants to start up their friendship again.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

His House: An Underrated Horror Gem

When it comes to horror, Netflix tends to be one of the top streaming sites to feature the genre with notable pieces such as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Gerald’s Game; however, one little gem has managed to slip by the masses, His House. Starring Wunmi Mosaku (Black Mirror, Lovecraft Country), Sope Dirisu (Silent Night, The Huntsman: Winter’s War), the film follows a couple who manages to escape a war-torn South Sudan. The lucky duo thinks they’ve escaped an unimaginative nightmare; however, the couple will soon realize the horrors that await them in an English town. What makes His House stand out from the rest of the ghost stories is the strong message behind it. Too often horror tends to settle for simplistic themes and easy scares. Despite classics such as Rosemary’s Baby, The Exorcist, or Silence of the Lambs, audiences have understood that the horror genre doesn’t necessarily have the weight and messages that other types of films do.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ On Showtime, The Return of Michael C. Hall’s Vigilante Serial Killer

Visions of his late sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) keep him company and act as his moral compass, aiding in keeping the Dark Passenger at bay. When Dexter’s son Harrison (Jack Alcott) – now a teenager – pays him a visit, he pretends not to know him, afraid that letting him in will open him up to harm. Dexter seems to be keeping it together, but when rich kid Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson) gets under his skin (after many an attempt, I might add), the Dark Passenger threatens to destroy everything he’s built in Iron Lake.
TV SERIES
vanyaland.com

‘Passing’ Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut is tragic and gorgeous

Editor’s Note: This review originally ran earlier this year as part of our 2021 Sundance Film Festival coverage, and we’re publishing it today ahead of the film’s wider release. Check out our full coverage from Sundance 2021, as well as our archive of past years. ***. Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut,...
MOVIES
Essie Davis
Linda Thompson
Toni Collette
Rebecca Hall
Sarah Goldberg
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder Nabs LGBT-Themed Psychological Horror ‘Treatment’

Writer-director Matthew Fifer (Strand Releasing’s Cicada) has wrapped production on Treatment, a new LGBT-themed psychological horror film produced for Shudder, reports Deadline. “Treatment follows a troubled, gay millennial who moves back to his childhood home after a disastrous break-up, only to discover that his town is shrouded in a history...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Card Counter’ on VOD, Starring Oscar Isaac as a Tall, Dark, Handsome and Deeply Disturbed Gambler

William checks into a motel room, takes the pictures off the wall, unplugs the clock and phone, and meticulously wraps all the furniture in white sheets and twine. Interesting. Peculiar. Only adds to his pod-person vibes. But probably not a bad idea when you’re staying at the $65-a-night Super 8. He writes in his journal and sips whisky and goes to sleep and has distorted fisheye-lens nightmares about a military torture prison where inmates clamber naked through human feces and crouch in excruciatingly painful positions while excoriating heavy metal blares. Does that explain it? William’s idiosyncrasies? Perhaps. Is anything ever so easily explained? After a few hands, he sees a familiar face: La Linda (Tiffany Haddish). She’s been around the tables. She runs a “stable” for pro gamblers; her backers put up the dough and he gets a cut of the winnings. He’s not interested. She asks him why he gambles. “It passes the time,” he says.
TV & VIDEOS
KQED

In Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' People Aren't Always Who They Seem

I hadn't thought of this in years, but when I screened Passing, the new Netflix movie adaptation of Nella Larsen's classic book, a long-buried memory floated to the surface. It was the late '60s. I was a teen, attending a garden wedding of a close family friend. After the meal and the cake-cutting, the bride's aunt started to chat as we watched the couple float across the floor for their first dance. Suddenly she turned to me and blurted: "If you would stop wearing your hair that way (like many people my age, I had an Afro), you could do what I do in New York, and just pass!"
MOVIES
#Vod#The Night House#Horror Film
Washington Square News

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ ditches comedy for horror

Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy — Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End — are some of the smartest comedies of this century, especially in the way they play with their genres: zombie horror, cop action and apocalyptic sci-fi. Each film expertly executes the tropes of its genre, achieving self-referential humor without being distractingly meta. With “Last Night in Soho,” Wright tries to shed some of those comedic inclinations in favor of a straightforward horror film. Unfortunately, the result is a film that could have been pushed further.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mandibles’ on Hulu, the Epic Story of Two Dolts and Their Gigantic Housefly Pet

Manu’s instructed to transport the suitcase in the trunk of a car, so he inspects the trunk of his shitty stolen Mercedes and finds something curious: A fly roughly the size of a Schnauzer (standard, not miniature). Being clear-cut non-candidates for Mensa, they decide the fly is their meal ticket, because they’ll train it to buzz around like a drone and steal stuff for them. This idea is as obvious to them as getting a job to earn money to afford food and shelter is to those of us who aren’t idiots — but I’ve wracked my brain and can’t really come up with a better thing to do with a gigantic fly, other than abandon it for someone else to discover and be horrified by it. Or maybe call animal control?
PETS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Copshop’ on VOD, a Wickedly Funny Carnahan-Grillo Joint That Flops Over the Finish Line

Now on VOD, Copshop is a post-Tarantino action-crime-comedy that became one of the year’s most unexpected cinematic controversies when star Frank Grillo publicly revealed his disappointment in the finished product. He said his well-considered performance was all chopped up, adding that it wasn’t the fault of his frequent creative collaborator, director Joe Carnahan. Oddly, the director himself has been strangely quiet about the film, which, beyond perpetuating the sweet and tender Carnahan-Grillo artist-muse lovefest, has a lot going for it — pulpy ’70s vibes, a breakout performance by star-on-the-rise Alexis Louder and an amusing bad-guy turn for Gerard Butler, who, after Greenland, has now made two pretty good movies in a row, a new record for him. (Does this mean we’re in the midst of a post-Geostorm BUTLERNAISSANCE? God I hope so.) Yes, I just review-spoiler’d myself. Despite the poopstorm surrounding it, Copshop ain’t half bad, and here’s why.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Next Chapter of Lily Collins’ Love It-Or-Hate-It Netflix Sensation

“Oh Emily, you’re getting more French by the day!” her posh marketing boss Sylvie scoffs. According to the official synopsis, Emily’s life will become even more complicated when she meets a fellow expat in her French class who “both infuriates and intrigues her.” How she’ll continue to manage her inexplicable social media success and shameless cultural clashes is anyone’s guess.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story and Game of Thrones stars join new thriller

American Horror Story favourite Jessica Lange and Game of Thrones' Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje will appear opposite Liam Neeson in detective thriller Marlowe. Currently shooting between Ireland and Spain, this one hails from The Departed's Oscar-winning screenwriter William Monahan and director Neil Jordan, whose vast CV includes The Crying Game and Breakfast on Pluto.
MOVIES
Decider

Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Ending Explained: Is Julia Evil? Does Spike Die? Did Ed Show Up?

Let’s break it down. Here’s everything you need to know about the end of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, from Julia’s heel turn to the arrival of Ed…. Some of that stuff survives in the live action version of Cowboy Bebop, but mostly the aesthetics do. The Cowboy Bebop finale, “Supernova Symphony” kicks off with a harrowing hostage situation. Vicious uses the Syndicate to kidnap Jet’s daughter Kimmie (Molly Moriarty). It’s actually a trap for both Jet and Spike and they only make it out thanks to Faye’s interference. However Spike doesn’t want to leave with the gang as he has unfinished business with Vicious.
TV SERIES

