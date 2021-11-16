US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;28;48;44;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;64%;12%;1. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;64;32;Mostly sunny;E;4;22%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;12;1;5;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;6%;1. Asheville, NC;67;41;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;61%;12%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;44;73;49;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;55%;8%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;63;58;Warmer;SSW;11;56%;9%;3. Austin, TX;79;63;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;27%;4. Baltimore,...

The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Colorado 20, Washington 17

COLO_Lamb 88 fumble return (Becker kick), 2:37. WASH_Odunze 8 pass from Morris (Henry kick), 2:11. COLO_FG Becker 22, 14:35. COLO_B.Lewis 2 run (Becker kick), 4:05. WASH_Polk 55 pass from Morris (Henry kick), 2:30. A_41,284. ___. WASH COLO. First downs 22 9. Total Net Yards 426 183. Rushes-yards 28-38 27-71 Passing...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

No. 24 Utah 38, No. 4 Oregon 7

UTAH_Rising 1 run (Redding kick), 5:08. UTAH_Thomas 4 run (Redding kick), :27. UTAH_Covey 78 punt return (Redding kick), :00. ORE_D.Williams 36 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 10:02. UTAH_Thomas 5 run (Redding kick), 3:56. Fourth Quarter. UTAH_FG Redding 26, 7:32. A_52,724. ___. ORE UTAH. First downs 18 24. Total Net Yards...
OREGON STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Officials: Cat alerted residents to Syracuse apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A cat may be the reason three residents escaped an apartment fire in upstate New York. Residents were asleep when a fire broke out Saturday morning on the first floor of a building in Syracuse. Fire officials said a cat inside the home woke them up and everyone was able to evacuate, according to Syracuse.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hawaii 50, Colorado State 45

HAW_FG Shipley 42, 12:52. CSU_Butler 69 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 11:33. HAW_Cordeiro 15 run (Shipley kick), 9:35. HAW_Bowens 93 pass from Cordeiro (run failed), 3:00. HAW_Lockridge 40 interception return (Shipley kick), :13. Third Quarter. HAW_Mardner 42 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 9:09. CSU_G.Williams 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick),...
COLORADO STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Maui Invitational turns to Vegas for second mainland stop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Maui Invitational was all set to say aloha to the mainland and return to the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii Gov. David Ige had signed off, the mayor of Lahaina was onboard and tournament officials were all set. Two weeks later, the plan was scrapped. Coronavirus cases...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bigrapidsnews.com

Indiana rolls past cold-shooting Louisiana-Lafayette 76-44

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Parker Stewart scored 16 points and Indiana overwhelmed Louisiana-Lafayette in the first half en route to a 76-44 victory on Sunday night. Stewart made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Freshman Tamar Bates scored 10 points off the bench for the Hoosiers (4-0). Indiana's preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis,...
NBA
bigrapidsnews.com

Business Matters: Village Green, Joe Kozuch

Joe Kozuch, 59, and his wife, Maureen, own Village Green, located in the Gaslight Square on South Saginaw Road in Midland. They sell floral and gifts. Village Green has nine employees. They design and deliver fresh flowers to hospitals and funeral homes. They also provide flowers for weddings, proms, homecomings, Mother’s Day, and other holidays. They also sell unique gifts, many of them Michigan-based.
MIDLAND, MI

