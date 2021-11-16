ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Longer Trapping Expected for Graphene Atom Chips

APS Physics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictions indicate that atom chips that use graphene contacts in their circuitry rather than metal ones can trap atoms for significantly longer times. Atom chips—devices that use electric or magnetic fields to confine and manipulate atoms—have traditionally employed metallic conductors, such as copper wires, to connect up the circuits that create...

physics.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Atoms#Trapping#The Atom#Z
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

At Dawn of the Human Species –Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Slingshotted a Star at a Blistering 6 Million KPH

“Seeing this star is really amazing as we know it must have formed in the galactic center, a place very different to our local environment. It is a visitor from a strange land,” said NASA Hubble Fellow Ting Li with the Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, about the discovery of the ultrafast star, S5-HVS1 in 2019, traveling at a blistering 6 million km/h. The doomed star was slingshotted by the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way five million years ago at the dawn of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Piece by piece! Second part of Hubble Space Telescope is working almost a MONTH after it went into safe mode: Wide Field Camera 3 is responsible for looking at space in different wavelengths

NASA said on Monday that it is getting closer to bringing the Hubble Space Telescope back to 'normal science operations,' as it recovered the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument on Sunday. This is the second instrument to come back online, after the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument started working...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
pfonline.com

OCSiAl Uses Graphene Nanotubes In Conductive Heating Paint

OCSiAl, a high purity graphene nanotubes suppier, was able to achieve increased productivity and improved performance of its conductive heating paint by replacing standard conductive carbon additives, whose working concentration was about 25% of the total compound weight, with 0.5% graphene nanotubes. The paint is applied to walls or panels through an ultra-thin coating layer. Copper electrodes supply a current of 12-24 volts, which is reportedly enough to heat the paint up to 40°C, but still be safe for human contact. The surface is then covered with a standard paint.
rubbernews.com

Graphene as an additive to rubber compounds and products

Graphene is an allotrope, or one of the several physical forms of carbon, other examples being graphite, fullerenes and diamond. At the atomic level, it is in the form of a sheet with a thickness nominally under 1.0 nanometer and up to 1 micron in diameter. Sheets of such dimensions, when added to other composites, facilitate increases in thermal and electrical conductivity and—in the case of elastomer nanocomposites—improvements in hysteresis, compounding ingredient dispersion, ag- ing resistance and reductions in permeability.
Digital Trends

Two years and a pandemic later, fast-charging graphene batteries are hitting shelves

Back when CES was still a live event, we talked with the folks at Real Graphene about how they were going to blow everyone’s minds with their groundbreaking battery tech. They’ve been busy little beavers since then, and not only because their supply chains have been brutalized during the pandemic. They’ve merged with a company called Elecjet, locked down patents, breezed through their first crowdfunding campaign, and are well on their way through their second campaign.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New atomic data portal

Even if you're one of the most precise physicists on the planet—as University of Delaware Professor Marianna Safronova is—you still will need collaborators whose skills complement your own and make new opportunities possible. You will need someone such as UD Professor Rudolf Eigenmann, who can take that precision, add generous...
COMPUTERS
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. The space telescope was originally supposed to launch on December 18, so for now the delay is only a few days. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
APS physics

Using graphene conductors to enhance the functionality of atom chips

We show that the performance and functionality of atom chips can be transformed by using graphene-based van der Waals heterostructures to overcome present limitations on the lifetime of the trapped atom cloud and on its proximity to the chip surface. Our analysis involves Green's-function calculations of the thermal (Johnson) noise and Casimir-Polder atom-surface attraction produced by the atom chip. This enables us to determine the lifetime limitations produced by spin flip, tunneling, and three-body collisional losses. Compared with atom chips that use thick metallic conductors and substrates, atom-chip structures based on two-dimensional materials reduce the minimum attainable atom-surface separation to a few hundred nanometers and increase the lifetimes of the trapped atom clouds by orders of magnitude so that they are limited only by the quality of the background vacuum. We predict that atom chips with two-dimensional conductors will also reduce spatial fluctuations in the trapping potential originating from imperfections in the conductor patterns. These advantages will enhance the performance of atom chips for quantum sensing applications and for fundamental studies of complex quantum systems.
CHEMISTRY
The Verge

This graphene battery pack charges incredibly fast

Elecjet’s new Apollo Ultra battery pack uses graphene to dramatically speed up charging. Yes, graphene, that miracle material that has long promised to change the world, allows this 10,000mAh portable battery to charge from zero to full in less than 30 minutes, about five to six times faster than a conventional power bank of the same capacity. Plug it in when you wake up and the Apollo Ultra should be fully charged by the time you leave the house.
ELECTRONICS
APS Physics

A Humming Lattice of Cold Atoms

Researchers have produced an optical lattice of atoms that can generate sound, a previously unachieved feat. The movements and interactions of ultracold atoms, trapped by lasers in a periodic lattice structure, provides a popular analog for the behaviors of electrons in crystalline solids (see Coming Soon: Cold Atoms Impersonate Superconductors). But the ultracold atomic system lacks a key feature of solid materials—the lattice on which the atoms sit can’t vibrate or deform. Studies that rely on the analogous optical lattice fail to capture the impact on the system of natural vibrations intrinsic to condensed-matter systems. Now, Benjamin Lev of Stanford University and colleagues demonstrate a way to add that motion to the lattice. Lev says that the advance could enable researchers to better replicate and explore the behavior of condensed-matter systems using cold atoms, as well as to create novel forms of quantum matter.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Airy graphene material with explosive power

(Nanowerk News) Theoretically, it only takes 450 grams of this material to lift an elephant: "Aerographene" owes this ability to its unique structure at the nano level. Visually similar to a black foam, it actually consists of a finely-structured tubular network based on graphene with numerous cavities. This makes it extremely stable, conductive and almost as lightweight as air.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Large-area nanoengineering of graphene corrugations for visible-frequency graphene plasmons

Quantum confinement of the charge carriers of graphene is an effective way to engineer its properties. This is commonly realized through physical edges that are associated with the deterioration of mobility and strong suppression of plasmon resonances. Here, we demonstrate a simple, large-area, edge-free nanostructuring technique, based on amplifying random nanoscale structural corrugations to a level where they efficiently confine charge carriers, without inducing significant inter-valley scattering. This soft confinement allows the low-loss lateral ultra-confinement of graphene plasmons, scaling up their resonance frequency from the native terahertz to the commercially relevant visible range. Visible graphene plasmons localized into nanocorrugations mediate much stronger light"“matter interactions (Raman enhancement) than previously achieved with graphene, enabling the detection of specific molecules from femtomolar solutions or ambient air. Moreover, nanocorrugated graphene sheets also support propagating visible plasmon modes, as revealed by scanning near-field optical microscopy observation of their interference patterns.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Energizer atoms: Physicists find new way to keep atoms excited

JILA researchers have tricked nature by tuning a dense quantum gas of atoms to make a congested "Fermi sea," thus keeping atoms in a high-energy state, or excited, for about 10% longer than usual by delaying their normal return to the lowest-energy state. The technique might be used to improve quantum communication networks and atomic clocks.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy