September 4, 2020 will not go down in history as one of the most significant dates in the recent history of Chelsea Football Club, but it should. If not for the events on that September afternoon, May 29, 2021 would not have been possible. The former of the two aforementioned dates is when Kai Havertz put pen to paper, officially becoming a part of the eventual Champions of Europe. His goal would go on to earn the Blues that title as his 42′ strike was the difference between the two Premier League rivals on the night.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO