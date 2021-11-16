ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UC lecturers will strike Wednesday, halting instruction for thousands of students

Mount Shasta Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstruction will likely halt for two days for thousands of undergraduates at University of California campuses beginning Wednesday as lecturers strike over allegations of unfair labor practices. The strike planned for this week is related to, but separate from, the larger saga of contract sticking points. At issue is...

www.mtshastanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

UC Merced lecturers decry ‘unfair’ practices, joining colleagues statewide in strike

Lecturers at UC Merced are joining their fellow instructors statewide in a labor strike after long-standing complaints University of California Office of the President isn’t bargaining with instructors in good faith, according to representatives of UC-AFT, the labor union that represents lecturers and librarians across the UC system. Scheduled for...
MERCED, CA
dailybruin.com

Lecturers to strike for unfair labor practices across UC campuses

This post was updated Nov. 14 at 4:07 p.m. Members of a University of California lecturers’ union will go on strike across all campuses Wednesday and Thursday. University Council-American Federation of Teachers, the labor union that represents more than 6,800 UC lecturers and other part-time faculty, announced that 91% of members voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike. Strikes will begin at 10 a.m. at each UC campus.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KQED

UC Lecturers Win Raises, Other Concessions in Deal That Averts Planned 2-Day Strike

The University of California’s 6,500 lecturers called off their planned strike Wednesday after winning long-sought concessions from UC management — including salary increases of about 30% over five years for its members and job stability promises. The deal, brokered around 4 a.m., followed two days of marathon bargaining sessions and...
COLLEGES
arcamax.com

University of California lecturers set for strike at 9 campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Lecturers at nine UC campuses throughout the state participating in a two-day strike, canceling their classes Wednesday and Thursday in a protest against what they call “unfair labor practices.”. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, which represents the UC lecturers, says its members are walking out of...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lecturers#Public University#Research University#Labor Court#Labor Law#Uc#University Of California
CBS LA

Deal Reached Mere Hours Before Thousands Of UC Instructors Were Set To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A strike has been averted, just hours before about 6,000 instructors in the University of California system were set to walk off the job. University Council-AFT, the union which represents adjunct professors and other faculty, announced just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that a tentative agreement had been reached between its members and the UC system. The two sides later released a joint statement, which read in part: “The deal includes significant improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation, benefitting over 6,500 bargaining unit members.” Many UC classes had been scheduled to come to a halt at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a two-day instructor walkout that would have gone into Thursday. The two sides had been negotiating for months over issues including pay and working conditions. A ratification vote will take place later this week. There are 10 colleges in the UC system, including UCLA and UC Irvine.
COLLEGES
KTLA

UC lecturer strike that threatened to cancel classes statewide is averted after agreement reached

A statewide strike that threatened to cancel classes across all University of California campuses was called off early Wednesday after a tentative agreement was reached with the union representing lecturers. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, which represents thousands of UC lecturers, announced it reached a new five-year agreement with “transformative and groundbreaking improvements in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Star-News

UC strike averted with ‘groundbreaking’ agreement for non-tenured faculty

LOS ANGELES — Non-tenured professors, lecturers and other faculty members reached what they’re calling a historic five-year agreement with the University of California, averting a planned two-day walkout that was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers was planning a walkout at all nine UC campuses, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Californian

Lecturer strike canceled after UC negotiation concessions

The lecturer strike alleging unfair labor practices and calling for the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, to meet lecturers’ demands has been called off. UCOP and UC-AFT, a union representing university lecturers, reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night, according to UC-AFT President Mia McIver. As a result, about 4,000 lecturers across the UC will be holding celebratory rallies at noon, instead of walking the picket line, according to a UC-AFT tweet.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Sacramento Bee

Strikes today at UC campuses + Salas secures a big endorsement + Endorsement nepotism?

Via Rosalio Ahumada and Lara Korte... Lecturers at the University of California, Davis, will be among teachers at nine UC campuses throughout the state participating in a two-day strike, canceling their classes Wednesday and Thursday in a protest against what they call “unfair labor practices.”. The University Council-American Federation of...
PROTESTS
sfbayca.com

UC lecturers call off two-day strike after last-minute agreement

The union representing University of California lecturers announced early Wednesday that a planned two-day systemwide strike over labor negotiations has been called off after the union and university reached a new five-year collective bargaining agreement. After what the University Council-American Federation of Teachers described as “a marathon negotiating session” that...
COLLEGES
Laist.com

UC Lecturers Avoid Strike, Reach Deal After Two Years of Negotiations

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Lecturers for the University of California woke up Wednesday morning expecting to go on strike, but ended up with cause to celebrate. After...
COLLEGES
KTVU FOX 2

UC lecturer strike averted

A 2-day UC lecturer strike was called off after the union reached a tentative agreement with the administration. Amanda Quintana reports.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy