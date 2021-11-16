ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Monochromatic looks have had their moment over the past...

addison.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityline.tv

5 Stylish Ways to Rock a Monochromatic Look

We love fashion that makes a statement and what’s a better way to do that, than by rocking a monochromatic look! Monochromatic looks involve taking different textures but you are staying within the same colour hue. Texture adds dimension to a simple look making monochromatic one of my favourite trends this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

How to Wear Dresses in the Winter, According to 5 Fashion Experts

For many of us, (much) chillier temps are already popping up on our weather apps, almost mockingly prodding us to start piecing together our winter wardrobe. The good news is, if you aren't ready to completely overhaul your closet, you don't have to. The cold weather is a good time to make use of your favorite cozy staples, such as cozy sweaters, cardigans, and even dresses.
APPAREL
Lifehacker

How to Dress Well for Winter When You Just Want to Wear Sweatpants

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated last winter, as well as the end of the 2019 season. That meant many people spent a lot of time at home during the colder months—away from office dress codes, and spared from invitations to holiday parties where you’re instructed to “wear something festive.”. But this...
APPAREL
newmilfordspectrum.com

Why I Started Wearing the Same Outfit Every Day

I was terrified that people would notice. I waited with baited breath for someone to call me out on it. At a cocktail party … at a charity volunteer event … hell, even on a Zoom call with my team. And I’m their boss!. Walking on eggshells, I counted down...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
themanual.com

How to Wear a Tuxedo for Men

Is there any doubt that the dressiest a guy can look and feel is when he’s wearing a tuxedo? The tuxedo has earned its rightful place in the annals of classic, timeless menswear. Worn for formal occasions, from weddings to dinners designed as black tie, and seen on star-studded red carpets, the tuxedo as we know it today began to take shape in the 1860s, favored by the ever-stylish Prince Edward VII, who opted for a shorter tuxedo jacket as opposed to a longer, more traditional tailcoat.
APPAREL
weareteachers.com

How to Get a Teacher Discount at J.Crew, Plus Our Favorite Outfit Picks!

Did you know you can get a J.Crew teacher discount? Just verify your school and email address and get 15% off your online and in-store purchases! J.Crew has so much to choose from with cute clothes for women and men, stylish yet cozy loungewear, and gorgeous jewelry. Pick up a...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Complementary Matching Outfits For Siblings That They'll Actually Want to Wear

If you grew up with siblings, you can probably relate to the irritation of being forced to match your outfits, especially on special occasions. I will never forget going to the Nutcracker ballet one December dressed in a head-to-toe pink fur-trimmed ensemble to match my sister's blue version. We looked like tiny Muppets, and unfortunately, there are plenty of pictures to prove it. TBH, cringey coordinating sweaters have become a holiday tradition on par with exchanging gifts and putting up decorations.
APPAREL
thecut.com

How to Wear Patagonia to a Black-Tie Event

On Wednesday night at the CFDA Awards — sometimes referred to as the “Oscars of fashion” — Patagonia was honored for its commitment to environmental sustainability. There to accept the award on the brand’s behalf was Rebecca Goodstein, Patagonia’s environmental and community programs manager for North America. In addition to making a speech, and doing the requisite schmoozing at The Pool, one of New York’s swankiest dining destinations, she was also given the unique task of figuring out how to wear Patagonia to a black-tie event — one where everyone in the room, from Zendaya to Tom Ford, was sure to be dressed in the best of American fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
merricksart.com

How to Wear Ankle Boots with Straight Leg Jeans

One of my most frequently asked questions recently is how to wear ankle boots with straight leg jeans! Today I’m breaking it down by different styles of ankle boots and showing you some tips for wearing them. Trying to figure out how to wear ankle boots with straight leg jeans?
APPAREL
The Tab

If you wear any of these outfits on Liverpool’s campus you need to sort yourself out

We’ve been back on campus for over a month now, and with that has come some big adjustments. Getting back into a routine, the early mornings, the bus timetables… it’s a lot. Another thing we’ve all had to get used to is actually getting dressed again because let’s face it, who wasn’t doing their lectures in pyjamas? Finding outfits to wear was a thing of the past, and we’ve all had to re-familiarize ourselves with our wardrobes.
APPAREL
Telegraph

This year's must-have festive dresses – and how to wear them

I am so ready to say yes to any invite this Christmas and can’t wait to pull my favourite party dress out of the cupboard and dust it off for a good dance. I think we have absolute carte blanche to go all out this year, no wallflowers allowed. You only really need one ‘wow’ party dress as the season is quite short and this Mary Benson velvet number is a brilliant investment piece.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DFW Community News

Effortless All Black Outfits

Top (size xs) // Skirt (size xs) // Sneakers (fits true to size) // Purse (similar linked) // Sunglasses Today lets talk all black outfits! This is a color scheme I ve been wearing since the very... Continue on to full article...
APPAREL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

How to Wear Denim for a Slimmer Silhouette

Denim pants or jeans are a wardrobe staple for many stylish women because they are comfortable, fashionable, and affordable. They are very versatile and can be dressed up or down in numerous styles to suit various occasions. Denim pants also come in different styles and lengths—providing women with a lot of options.
APPAREL
DFW Community News

Date Night Outfits

Date night outfits should not be getting any harder due to the cold weather! In fact, it should be getting ... READ MORE » The post Date Night Outfits appeared first on Addison Magazine . Continue on to full article...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inverse

How to change clothes and get new outfits in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl are officially live, taking players back to the Sinnoh region to start a brand-new monster-catching adventure with some beloved starters. Most of the games’ key features remain similar to the 2006 originals, and this is true with regard to clothing and outfits as well. Have you downloaded the free Platinum Style outfit but aren’t sure how to change into it? You’re not alone. Below, we’ll explain how to change clothes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.
APPAREL
Twinfinite

How to Get Platinum Outfits in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

One of the perks of playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl during the first few months of its release is a special clothing bonus. You have the opportunity to redeem the outfits that the player characters wore in Pokemon Platinum on the DS, but only for a limited time. Here’s how to get the Platinum outfits in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel. The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers. According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar. Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia

Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore An 11 Year Old Outfit, And It Shows Just How Much Her Style Has Changed

The cream and navy number, complete with gold military-esque buttons, is a rewear from 2011. A decade ago on a visit to Birmingham's Summerfield Community Centre, Middleton wore the exact same blouse from Alexander McQueen. Today, however, she didn't style it with the matching skirt but with a pair of navy cigarette trousers and her favourite suede pumps from Emmy London. The sharp cut of the trousers - slim-fit and high-waisted - is something of a step-change from the prim pencil cut of ten years ago, proving how much her style has evolved since the beginning of her days as a Duchess.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy