Pickens County, AL

Suspect arrested after man found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside car in Aliceville

By Phil Pinarski
 5 days ago

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a passenger in the car they were driving was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Henry Dickerson, 54, was charged with attempted murder after authorities discovered the victim inside the vehicle on Memorial Parkway in Aliceville Monday. The victim’s condition has not been released at this time. Authorities say they were transported to a local hospital after an ambulance was called and performed “life-saving first-aid” to them.

An investigation led authorities to charging Dickerson with the crime. He is now being held at the Pickens County Jail without bond.

