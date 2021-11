Raheem Sterling’s struggles for regular playing time will not affect his standing with England football team, as Gareth Southgate suggested that he will keep his international place despite failing to hold down a regular spot at Manchester City.Sterling has only started six of City’s 18 games since his starring role for his country at the summer’s European Championship and admitted last month that he would be open to leaving the Etihad if he continues to be largely confined to the substitutes bench.Southgate has always stressed the importance of regular playing time when justifying his squad selections, overlooking Jadon Sancho for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO