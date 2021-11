JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has confirmed to the "SpeedFreaks" radio show that he was one of several people who received a bullet from late MOTÖRHEAD frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister as a personal gift. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When Lemmy passed away, I had this beautiful opportunity to speak at his memorial. We had a great get-together; all of us musicians from all over the world, we met in Hollywood and we talked about Lemmy and his great life and the things that he's left us. And then, not too far back, I get something in the mail from the Lemmy people; Lemmy's office, his manager and everybody still work tirelessly to keep his name with us, as he always will be. They sent me — it's a bullet [laughs], it's a bullet with some of Lemmy's ashes inside of it."

