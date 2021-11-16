ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Talis Biomedical Phasing Rollout of SARS-CoV-2 Test, Platform to Reduce Business Risk

By Leo O'Connor
360dx.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – Point-of-care testing firm Talis Biomedical said Monday that to decrease risk associated with launching a first product it will use a multiphase approach for its Talis One COVID-19 molecular assay, for which it obtained Emergency Use Authorization last week from the US Food and Drug Administration....

www.360dx.com

Daily Mail

FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Cancer Dx Firms ACT Genomics, Sanomics Merge

NEW YORK – Cancer diagnostic firm ACT Genomics announced on Monday that it has merged with lung cancer diagnostic company Sanomics. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies are part of the Hong Kong government's business incubator Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, ACT Genomics...
CANCER
360dx.com

Merck, Burning Rock Ink Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostics Deal

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic for the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) in the mainland China market, using Burning Rock's OncoCompass Target panel. Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor approved for the treatment of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

New Roche Cobas System Nabs CE Mark

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Thursday that its new Cobas 5800 molecular instrument has received CE marking. The platform builds on Roche's Cobas menu, which includes its Cobas 6800 and 8800 instruments, and provides a more compact module with a fully automated workflow. The real-time PCR-based instrument delivers up...
TECHNOLOGY
360dx.com

Sense Biodetection Raises Additional $15M in Series B Financing Round

NEW YORK ─ Point-of-care molecular diagnostic testing firm Sense Biodetection on Wednesday announced that it has raised an additional $15 million in Series B financing, bringing the total amount closed for the round to $65 million. Current investor Koch Disruptive Technologies, a subsidiary of Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, led the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

MiDiagnostics Developing qPCR Platform for SARS-CoV-2 Breath Testing

NEW YORK ─ MiDiagnostics is developing a breath test that catches aerosols carrying SARS-CoV-2 viral particles for testing by a qPCR instrument in a bid to increase the throughput of rapid testing at airports and other settings. The company, based in Leuven, Belgium, is doing feasibility testing of a pre-commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

PathologyWatch Completes $25M Series B Round

NEW YORK – Digital dermatopathology firm PathologyWatch announced on Tuesday that it has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. Participants in the round included Ceros Capital Markets, Rock Creek Capital, Springtide Capital, Spark Growth Ventures, Blueprint Health, Blackbrook Management Group, and existing investors. The Salt Lake City-based...
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Moderna in dispute Over Patent Rights to the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

Ridgewood NJ, Moderna and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) are currently in a dispute over which entity should receive patent rights to the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine the company and the agency developed in partnership. The collaboration to develop the vaccine was widely hailed as a shining example of successful interaction between public and private entities for the benefit of the global population. However, Moderna’s patent paperwork noticeably does not include the government scientists involved in the vaccine development process as co-inventors. Moderna’s stance on this dispute is that they “reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent” the vaccine. The NIH and consumer advocacy group Public Citizen disagree with this assessment, believing that federal scientists were core to the invention of the vaccine and should be included on the patent. The NIH and Moderna currently are engaged in talks to resolve the dispute, but if left unresolved, the issue could be taken into the court system for resolution.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
360dx.com

Meridian Bioscience Nabs FDA EUA for Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK – Meridian Bioscience announced on Wednesday that its Revogene SARS-CoV-2 test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. The molecular test runs on the firm's Revogene instrument and returns positive results in 47 minutes and negative results in 70 minutes from a nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, anterior nasal, or mid-turbinate nasal swab. Both the test's positive and negative predictive agreements are 97.7 percent, the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

BforCure Gets CE-IVD Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit

NEW YORK — BforCure said last week that it has received CE-IVD marking for its Bfast SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCT kit. The kit is designed to detect two SARS-CoV-2 genes. It runs on the company's Chronos Dx in vitro diagnostic PCR platform and provides results within 15 minutes. Last month, Paris-based BforCure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Dotz Ventures Into Molecular Diagnostics Market With SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK – Israeli technology firm Dotz Nano has entered the molecular diagnostics market with a product for high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing called the Mega Diagnostic Platform. The firm debuted its offering, which consists of assay kits, an integrated diagnostic instrument, and a results management system, last month. Dotz claims its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Exact Sciences, Jefferson Health to Study Blood-Based Multicancer Early Detection Test

NEW YORK – Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health hospital said on Thursday that they will partner to conduct research on Exact's new blood-based, multicancer earlier detection, or MCED, test. The partners will survey doctors and patients from diverse populations across the Jefferson health system in order to evaluate MCED test...
HEALTH
360dx.com

Burning Rock Details Launch Plans for Three New Oncology Assays in 2022

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech provided updates this week on its timelines for new product launches in 2022, which are poised to help the company enter several new areas of clinical cancer genomics and expected to contribute significantly to its growth in coming years. During a call discussing the...
CANCER
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH

