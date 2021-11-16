ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Water Works announces closure of Water Street and Buffalo Road on November 17th for repairs

By Nick Sorensen
 5 days ago

Erie Water Works has announced that the intersection of Buffalo Road and Water Street in Wesleyville will be closed on November 17th from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a representative at Erie Water Works, this intersection will be closed due to emergency water system repairs.

Eastbound lane of 10th Street in downtown Erie expected to reopen soon

Residents and drivers in this area should expect anticipated traffic as Water Street will be closed between North Street and South Street, in both directions, at the time of repair. Buffalo Road will be restricted to one lane and flagging operations will be in effect.

During this time, Water Street will also remain open to local traffic only, including businesses and residents in the area.

Water service to customers in the area might also be affected during the repairs.

For more information on this closure, please contact Erie Water Works at (814) 870-8000.

