State trooper dies from COVID-19 complications, WisDOT says

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the state’s transportation department said Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Master Trooper Dan Stainbrook, 42, was a 20-year State Patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County.

The agency said Stainbrook was a dedicated officer who also served as an instructor.

“We are deeply saddened to lose a member of our team and we ask you all to keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the post read.

The department did not specify in the post whether Stainbrook had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“No additional information is available at this time out of respect for the family,” the post said.

Stainbrook was the second Wisconsin law enforcement officer who died from COVID-19 complications this week. Officer Daniel Daly, 48, who worked for the Beloit Police Department for 24 years, also died Monday , the agency said.

Law enforcement officials from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois took part in a procession Monday night as Daly’s body made its way from a hospital in Rockford to a Beloit funeral home.

