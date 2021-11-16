Czech & Slovak Games Week Is Here

Grow: Song of the Evertree is an indie sandbox exploration game that was released today for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch systems. The game was developed by Prideful Sloth, an award-winning Australian-based indie game studio who also created the game Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, and published by 505 Games. According to Grow: Song of the Evertree’s interactive website, the story begins with the Evertree, a powerful tree that has housed and provided shelter for the Worlds of Alaria on its branches. Over time, the Evertree started to diminish and eventually lost its ability to grow many worlds. As a result, the Worlds of Alaria no longer exist, and the Evertree is just a tiny sapling. No one remembers its power or how to make the tree grow except you, the last Everheart Alchemist in existence. With your gift to connect with nature, it is your job to restore and care for the Evertree so that it can grow various worlds once again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO