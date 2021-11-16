US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;28;48;44;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;64%;12%;1. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;64;32;Mostly sunny;E;4;22%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;12;1;5;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;6%;1. Asheville, NC;67;41;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;61%;12%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;44;73;49;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;55%;8%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;63;58;Warmer;SSW;11;56%;9%;3. Austin, TX;79;63;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;27%;4. Baltimore,...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Kellogg's to restart talks with striking cereal workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in Indiana

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — An officer was seriously injured Saturday after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars, hitting one head-on, during a chase in northwest Indiana, police said. Indiana State Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being...
INDIANA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Business Matters: Village Green, Joe Kozuch

Joe Kozuch, 59, and his wife, Maureen, own Village Green, located in the Gaslight Square on South Saginaw Road in Midland. They sell floral and gifts. Village Green has nine employees. They design and deliver fresh flowers to hospitals and funeral homes. They also provide flowers for weddings, proms, homecomings, Mother’s Day, and other holidays. They also sell unique gifts, many of them Michigan-based.
MIDLAND, MI

