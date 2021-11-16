ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Stewie is a handsome boy who loves treats. Hello! My name is Stewie, I am a 2 year old neutered male. My fur is white with a small amount of grey, I am a domestic short hair. I love to...

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Shortie

This handsome young Pittie mix came to us via our Humane Investigations Department. Shortie would do best as the only dog in the home. He is full of energy, likes to jump and needs some leash manners. If your home has children over 13 years old and is ready for this playful young dog, then please apply at our website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Licorice is a petite 1-year-old spayed female. She has quite unusual markings as you can see. While Licorice gets along with most of the cats here at the shelter, she’s selective in who she chooses to be friends with. She may do best as an “only cat” home. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
republictimes.net

McLovin | Pet of the Week

How’s it going guys? They call me McLovin and I am a goofy and active guy that loves to get all the love and affection. My favorite activities include going on walks, running around the yard, and playing with my friends. I am eager to learn and treat motivated. We could be the best of friends! Come check me out!
