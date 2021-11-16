ADULT. rally around the toilet on new single ‘Fools (We Are…)’

Psych-rockers Starcoast just released a music video for their brand new single "Around" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. The song "Around" came from our last tour of the west coast where we picked up an RV in Las Vegas and played shows up the coast until we reached Seattle. The shows were honestly amazing, but we continued working our 9 to 5 jobs virtually on pacific time (6am-2pm) for the whole tour. On top of the already exhausting nature of touring, experiencing the dichotomy between working our dull day jobs and playing amazing shows each night highlighted how empty and repetitive the day jobs felt. Each day was the same, the clock spinning around and around until we could break free for the night, just to wind up back where we started the next morning.

