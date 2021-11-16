ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADULT. rally around the toilet on new single ‘Fools (We Are…)’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We weren’t interested in melody or harmony since we didn’t see the world having that.”. That fan-fucking-tastic quote comes from Adam Lee Miller regarding one of the thought lines behind Becoming Undone, the forthcoming new album from 21st century synth-punk icons ADULT. Miller, along with longtime partner-in-grime Nicola Kuperus, will roll...

vanyaland.com

brooklynvegan.com

Mattiel prep new album, touring around SXSW (listen to “Jeff Goldblum”)

Mattiel have announced their third album, Georgia Gothic, which will be out March 18 via ATO. Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley say this is their first truly collaborative album that they wrote and produced together. "It was about learning what each other wanted to accomplish on a sonic level, and then just trying different things out," says Swilley. "Everything happened backwards. Normally, you’d have friends that make a band ... with us, we started making music from the jump, and then became homies.” Once the album was finished, Mattiel handed it over to John Congleton for mixing.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Starcoast's Around

Psych-rockers Starcoast just released a music video for their brand new single "Around" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. The song "Around" came from our last tour of the west coast where we picked up an RV in Las Vegas and played shows up the coast until we reached Seattle. The shows were honestly amazing, but we continued working our 9 to 5 jobs virtually on pacific time (6am-2pm) for the whole tour. On top of the already exhausting nature of touring, experiencing the dichotomy between working our dull day jobs and playing amazing shows each night highlighted how empty and repetitive the day jobs felt. Each day was the same, the clock spinning around and around until we could break free for the night, just to wind up back where we started the next morning.
theprp.com

(hed)p.e. Debut New Single “Not Today”

“Not Today” has newly been served up as the first single from (hed)p.e.‘s next full-length album, “Califas Worldwide“. The Final Clause Of Tacitus guest on this particular track from the album, which Suburban Noize will have out on December 17th. The band’s current touring schedule runs as follows:. 11/19 San...
TMZ.com

vanyaland.com

MØ sets a tone for the ‘Motordome’ era with two compelling new singles

Here’s more good news for 2022: There will be a new album from MØ. The Danish alt-pop artist recently detailed her third album, the awaited follow-up to 2019’s Forever Neverland. It’s called Motordome, and it’s out January 28 via Columbia. To give us a taste — actually, two tastes — the talent born Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen has shared two new singles in “Brad Pitt” and “Goosebumps.”
vanyaland.com

Cousin Stizz guns for number one with new single ‘Lethal Weapon’

Cousin Stizz won’t settle for silver — the Boston rapper guns for number one in a new tune named “Lethal Weapon” (released last Friday, November 12), marking Stizz’s fifth single of 2021. “Nah, I can’t be second,” he repeats at the end of each chorus, although Stizz never specifies second in what.
funcheap.com

vanyaland.com

Can someone in Boston please get UPSAHL some effin’ oysters?

It’s a simple request to all of Boston: UPSAHL needs some oysters. Right now. The alt-pop singer and Phoenix native is in town after playing Royale last night (November 17) with Olivia O’Brien, and with what looks to be a day off before tomorrow night’s show in Maryland, she’s now killing time around Boston.
CBS Baltimore

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords. The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing. A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lj (@snailmail) Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022. “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
