Sulphur Springs, TX

Trading Post for November 16, 2021

 5 days ago
For Sale: a wicker glass-top table and four chairs. Asking $30 for the set. Also for sale, a large, heavy-duty wardrobe for $75.00. These items can be seen at 441 Woodlawn Street in Sulphur Springs. (This party did not give a phone number.) ————————————————————————————————————– Steven madden purse new asking...

www.ksstradio.com

2019 Miss UPRA Shara Dalton Continues Work with Horses on Local and International Basis

A Winnsboro, Texas native, 19-year-old Shara travels with horses to far flung corners of the globe in one of the many fascinating aspects of the horse industry. She loves the new sights and cultures she encounters, attributing her ability to meet people and exude confidence in new situations to her years as Texas rodeo royalty. “I thank my parents for starting me off riding a gentle horse, then transporting me to all those small rodeos so I could follow my dreams, gradually learning the ropes and finally becoming a contestant for Miss UPRA when I was in high school. And it was Linda Chase, UPRA Contestants Co-coordinator, who helped me come out of my shell and put polish on my personality to win the crown. Without them, I’d probably still be shy! But today, my life is an exciting one, although I still do the hard, gritty chores taking care of a lot of horses each day! I love my career, and plan to always have horses in my life.”
WINNSBORO, TX
Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 22-26, 2021

Monday – Fish, Hushpuppies, Pinto Beans and Cole Slaw. Tuesday – Chicken Vegetable and Rice Casserole, Broccoli and Roll. Wednesday – Turkey and Ham, Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Roll. Thursday – Closed for Thanksgiving. Friday – King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Corn and Black Beans. The...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Good News Christian Bookstore Celebrates a 31-Year Business Journey on Friday November 19 at Noon

GOOD NEWS! The Christian Bookstore in Sulphur Springs has moved to the Spring Village Shopping Center 1181 South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. Previously, GOOD NEWS! was located in the VF Outlet Mall. On Friday, November 19th, 2021 GOOD NEWS! will celebrate our 31 years in business with a 31% discount off everything in the store! We will also have free drawings every 31 minutes, including drawings from Good Treasures, a crafter/vendor mall located inside GOOD NEWS! Refreshments will be served and there will also be a ribbon cutting by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 19th at 12 noon. Please stop in and share our joy! Store phone: 903-885-6946.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Meals on Wheels Menu for week of November 22th

For those of you who participate in the Meals on Wheels program in Hopkins County, here is your menu for the upcoming week. Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal M-F anywhere in Hopkins County to those who qualify including elderly, the disabled and veterans. Call 903-784-2580.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs Grand Opening

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs is set for their Grand Opening Friday November 19th, 2021. KSST will be doing a live remote from their Mocking Bird Ln location on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. Store Manager George says they are soft open right now, and will continue to serve customers through...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Last Tira News Column

After several weeks of no news to report, I decided that the Tira News has run its course. I want to express my appreciation to all who contributed reports throughout the years and all who shared with me that they enjoyed reading about our community. Also, a special thanks goes out to all who made sure that our news was published.
Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less Fortunate

This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Rodeo Royalty! Meet the Four 2021 Miss UPRA Contestants!

There are four contestants for the title of Miss Upra Rodeo 2021/22. You will be seeing this rodeo royalty soon when the Cinch Finals Rodeo comes to town November 18-20 at the Hopkins County Civic Center! This preview will let you know a little about each young lady. Their first assignment is to meet and assist the youngsters at the Handicap-able Rodeo on Thursday morning, November 18. That afternoon, the Horsemanship portion of their competition will be held in the Civic Center arena. They will also be presented to the audience on the first two nights of rodeo. One contestant will be selected as Miss UPRA, with the crowning during the Friday night performance at 7pm. Then, Miss UPRA will begin a year of travel and appearances at Cinch rodeos held around a 7-state region as the 2022 season gets underway.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Dike Community Tradition Revived Over Weekend

A Dike community tradition was revived over the weekend. The Dike Fall Festival hosted at the Community Center Nov. 13 was a big hit with residents of not only Dike, but Sulphur Bluff and Mahoney communities as well. The Dike community held Fall Festival events regularly about 40 ago, an...
DIKE, TX
Dinner Bell Menu For November 17, 2021

It is our Thanksgiving Meal and the Knights of Columbus are our Community Partner and are also smoking the turkeys!!! We are so thankful for all the Knights of Columbus do for The Dinner Bell Ministry this year and in past years. GRAB and GO with a meal from the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Blue Santa Sign Up, Toy Drive Have Begun Online

Donations Accepted In Blue Barrels, During Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Toy Drive, By Scanning QR Code. The annual Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Blue Santa sign up has begun online. The blue barrels are going out this week to businesses and other locations around the county as part of the annual Blue Santa toy drive. Toys are needed this year like never before, according to program organizers.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Extension Demonstrates Christmas Joys At Annual Holiday Program

The 48th Annual Extension Christmas Joys holiday program returned to Southwest Dairy Center Monday, where two sessions -were all but at capacity. Many of residents will remember this program as “Christmas Show & Tell,” started by long Hopkins County Extension Agent Janie Crump. When Johanna Hicks took on the position of family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Hopkins County, she kept the holiday tradition going. The annual Christmas program has grown over the past few years to the point that reservations are now required.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
November-December Tips For Gardeners

By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources, [email protected]. Don’t forget to give your landscape a steady amount of water, through irrigation or by hand, if there is not adequate rain. As soon as the November weather appears to be settled, it is time to select and plant such annuals as pansies, violas and ornamental cabbages and kale. Plan now for your spring flowering season with a mixture of annuals and perennials.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Community Policy