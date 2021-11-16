ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Davis (thumb) listed probable for Lakers

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (thumb) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee...

www.numberfire.com

Related
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Numberfire#The Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Anthony Davis gets real on facing Alex Caruso, Bulls

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, which means Alex Caruso will make his bittersweet return to Staples Center. Of course, this time, Caruso will be wearing red instead of gold — a sight Lakers fans still haven’t gotten over. IRL, it will be even harder to process.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James' return

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night in LeBron James’ return to the Lakers' lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Reportedly Threw Up Four Times Prior To Lakers Game

Last night was terrible for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took on the Portland Trail Blazers and lost in a blowout. Russell Westbrook had one of the worst games of his career all while Anthony Davis had to exit the game after just seven minutes of action. Prior to the game, AD had been cleared for a thumb injury, and there was optimism that he would be fully healthy throughout the match.
NBA
chatsports.com

How Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Can Help Solve Lakers' Struggles

The Lakers surrendered almost every important role player from last year’s team for Russell Westbrook because the nine-time All-Star could ease a physical burden long felt by LeBron James, a 36-year-old control tower whose body has already sidelined him for half of his team’s games. The risk was seen a...
NBA

