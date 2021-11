Over the past few months there have been a sporadic series of events that have made us feel some semblance of normalcy, calming reminders of the Before Times and all the good times we had before the world shit the bed and everything fell apart. Tonight features another one that makes us feel good inside: Letters To Cleo are playing Boston. In fact, we can double up on the This Show Is Tonight billing, as the beloved Boston-born alt-rock band play The Paradise Rock Club across two nights, Friday and Saturday night (November 19 and 20), for their annual homecoming. And this year they are doing it with an incredible opener in Charly Bliss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO