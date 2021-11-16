American Express golf tournament donates $1.1M to local charities

The American Express and The Mickelson Foundation , who run The American Express PGA Tour golf tournament in La Quinta, donated $1.1 million to local charities today from funds accumulated from last January's tournament.

The tournament's non-profit arm donated the funds to 36 charitable partner organizations local to the desert valley, according to event organizers.

"The cornerstone of The American Express each year is to positively impact the local Coachella Valley community," said Bess Spaeth, senior vice president at American Express. "…we couldn't be prouder to see the charitable donation from the 2021 PGA Tour golf tournament support such deserving organizations in the Coachella Valley."

The Alzheimer's Association of Coachella Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, Desert Sand Educational Foundation, JFK Foundation/Ophelia Project and many more groups were among the 36 to receive funds from the tournament.

Since its inception in 1960 as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, the PGA event has generated more than $63 million for non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting Coachella Valley residents, according to officials.

The 2022 tournament, scheduled for Jan. 20-23, will feature 156 professionals and 156 amateur golfers playing a round each at PGA West's Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

