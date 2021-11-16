ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers Selling 'Stock' for Sixth Time in Franchise History

By Cheddar
 5 days ago

The Green Bay Packers are selling shares of their stock for just the sixth time in its 102-year history. The Packers are the only major professional sports team in the U.S. that is publicly owned and not-for-profit. Now, it is offering 300,000 shares at $300 apiece; however, fans who become shareholders will not have much power, as the Packers' stock is not technically a stock. Washington Post sports reporter Des Bieler joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

