Reports: Blue Jays extend RHP Jose Berrios with $131M deal

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Right-hander Jose Berrios agreed to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Berrios, acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota...

